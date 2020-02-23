Sunday, Feb. 23

Arielle, Maylee Thomas Band

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Eleven Hundred Springs

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Rusty Wier contest, Rd 1 Wk 2 w/ Jeff White, Southern Karma, Blake Ballinger, Boomer Lowrie, Alex Lease, Charles Leftwich, Harley Dale Brown, James Dunning

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Monday, Feb. 24

Greg Guymon & Friends

6 pm, Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Bent Creek duo

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Songwriters circle

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Feb. 25

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

The Bodarks duo

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Thawind Mills

Rockfish Seafood Grill, McKinney

Thursday, Feb. 27

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

San Riggs, A J Guel

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Rory Payne

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Friday, Feb. 28

Blackland

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Chris Knight

Two Frogs Grill, Ardmore

Sam Riggs

Bubba’s Brewhouse, Durant

J.D. Cobb

Landon Winery, Wylie

Wilde Creatures

Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Wesley Pruitt

Sideways, Rockwall

Cody Purvis, Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Jake Worthington

Sundance Hall, Canton

Joe Diffie

Red Rooster Icehouse, Hawkins

Derek Channault & The Native Guns

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Cory Morrow

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mo Robson Band, Garage Door Boys

Love & War in Texas, Plano,

Saturday, Feb. 29

Eli Young Band

Choctaw Casino, Durant

The Key Brothers

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Locked & Loaded

Elks Lodge, Paris

Dirtwater Social Club

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

James Lann

Sideways, Rockwall

T Graham Brown, Wade Hayes, Bryan White

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

David Adam Byrnes

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Jeremy Studdard Live

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Prophets & Outlaws

Heritage Park, Muenster

Reid Perry

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Chris Knight

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Last Stand

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Designated Drifters, Sawyer Guymon

opening

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Bent Creek duo

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Cas Haley

All Good Café, Dallas

