Sunday, Feb. 23
Arielle, Maylee Thomas Band
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Eleven Hundred Springs
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Rusty Wier contest, Rd 1 Wk 2 w/ Jeff White, Southern Karma, Blake Ballinger, Boomer Lowrie, Alex Lease, Charles Leftwich, Harley Dale Brown, James Dunning
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Monday, Feb. 24
Greg Guymon & Friends
6 pm, Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Bent Creek duo
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Songwriters circle
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
The Bodarks duo
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Thawind Mills
Rockfish Seafood Grill, McKinney
Thursday, Feb. 27
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
San Riggs, A J Guel
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Rory Payne
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Friday, Feb. 28
Blackland
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Chris Knight
Two Frogs Grill, Ardmore
Sam Riggs
Bubba’s Brewhouse, Durant
J.D. Cobb
Landon Winery, Wylie
Wilde Creatures
Greenville Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Wesley Pruitt
Sideways, Rockwall
Cody Purvis, Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Jake Worthington
Sundance Hall, Canton
Joe Diffie
Red Rooster Icehouse, Hawkins
Derek Channault & The Native Guns
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Cory Morrow
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mo Robson Band, Garage Door Boys
Love & War in Texas, Plano,
Saturday, Feb. 29
Eli Young Band
Choctaw Casino, Durant
The Key Brothers
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Locked & Loaded
Elks Lodge, Paris
Dirtwater Social Club
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
James Lann
Sideways, Rockwall
T Graham Brown, Wade Hayes, Bryan White
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
David Adam Byrnes
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Jeremy Studdard Live
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Prophets & Outlaws
Heritage Park, Muenster
Reid Perry
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Chris Knight
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Last Stand
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Designated Drifters, Sawyer Guymon
opening
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Bent Creek duo
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Cas Haley
All Good Café, Dallas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.