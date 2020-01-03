We have passed into a new decade and entered the 2020s, and still there’s no flying car in my garage, no body scanners at hospitals that eliminate cancer instantly, and no travel by humans to planets beyond our own moon.
Sadly, science often lags behind science fiction writing, but imagine talking to a person in the 1920s about what we call commonplace today. If we stop and think about what humanity has accomplished in that short 100-year time span, it is mind boggling. Predicting what the next decade or next century holds in store for our species can be fun or frightening, depending on who is doing the predicting, but it’s also nice to take a moment to look back on the past decade.
There are many articles readily available that cover some of the most significant scientific achievements. Michael Greshko, a writer for National Geographic’s science desk, covered their top 20 discoveries of the past decade in a recent article that is well worth the read. I would also suggest reading Jennifer Leman’s article in Popular Mechanics titled “The 16 Scientific Moments That Defined 2019.” In both pieces, you will find plenty of links that take you into more detail, and both give plenty of hints at what the next decade holds in store.
One of Michael’s top 20 was “Entering the Crispr era,” and deservedly so. Gene editing technologies unlocked during this past decade may rank as the top discovery of the century. The ability to accurately edit the code of life opens the door to the elimination of genetic disease and to a world known as synthetic biology. In the next decade, we could see this technology cure diseases like cystic fibrosis and sickle cell anemia.
We could also see it revolutionize cancer research, infectious disease research and agriculture. I personally think gene editing is the most powerful tool our species has ever held, more than even the discovery of splitting atoms. This both excites me and frightens me, but my optimistic side looks forward to seeing what we do with this in the 2020s.
Jennifer’s article hit on a couple of topics that sparked my interest. The title of one of her 16 was “Home DNA Kit Solves Decades-long Murder Mystery.” Should law enforcement be allowed to access the data from companies like 23 and Me to help them solve crimes? It is a hot debate, and state legislatures are already drafting laws centered on it. Google the article “We’re Entering a New Phase in Law Enforcement’s Use of Consumer Genetic Data” by Nila Bala.
Two of Jennifer’s 16 were centered on artificial intelligence and quantum computing. These topics are out of my area of expertise as a biologist, but both have the potential to revolutionize my field. Faster, smarter and smaller seems to be the trend for computer technologies, and I fully expect the 2020s to be no different.
Let’s just hope that artificial intelligence never reaches the point that so many science fiction books and movies predict. It never seems to end well.
