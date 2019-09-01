Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week Aug. 30, 2019 include:
Jason Wade Lawless to Priscilla Olfindo Balani;
Brian Joseph Dulong to Veronique Anne Danze;
Peter Wiebe Fehr to Rhonda Enns Thiessen;
Jaden Tyrel Ensz to Cassandra Lynn Stoll;
Johnny Lee Edwards to Bettye Love Wear;
Dylon Lyn Rushin to Tessa Belle Figueroa;
Jeffrey Neil Campbell to Julia Irene Williams; and
Jesus G. Santos to Rubio Isai Sanchez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.