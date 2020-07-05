Each new day brings another record for the number of people testing positive for Covid-19; daily U.S. totals recently passed 50,000. As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott responded by issuing an executive order requiring all Texans to wear a mask in public spaces.
There are some exceptions, but the order applies to all counties with 20 or more positive Covid-19 cases. The order is sure to stir controversy, which already exists concerning people being “required” to wear a mask. Conspiracy theories and misinformation can spread quickly online, even faster than the virus itself ironically. So, what does science say about the benefits of wearing a mask?
Science has known that the primary way SARS-CoV-2 gets transmitted is via respiratory droplets. The more droplets an infected person releases into the air, the higher the chance that they will infect another person near them. If the infected person is coughing, sneezing, talking loudly or singing, this will increase the number of droplets they are putting out.
Science also knows that many people can spread this virus without realizing they are infected or before their symptoms set in. Another significant risk factor in spreading this virus is being indoors and around large crowds. If our society hopes to get a better handle on this virus and eventually get back to something closer to ordinary, masks will be critical. Testing, contact tracing and quarantine can still be beneficial locally. However, the U.S. has far too many cases now to rely on these steps to stop the virus.
Logic would tell you that if you can block some of those respiratory droplets from escaping, then you are reducing the chance that others will breathe them in. Nina Bai recently wrote a great article with linked references titled “Still Confused About Masks? Here’s the Science Behind How Face Masks Prevent Coronavirus.” It is worth reading if you are looking for more detail. If you are a visual learner, I highly suggest Googling a demonstration by Rich Davis, microbiology director for the Sacred Heart Laboratory, and Kevin Kim of KHQ News. Just search “KHQ Investigates: How effective is a mask?” and you should easily find the four-minute video.
A recent study published in the journal “Cell” is titled “Tracking changes in SARS-CoV-2 Spike: evidence that D614G increases infectivity of the Covid-19 virus.” This article should reinforce the importance of wearing a mask if you want to get this pandemic under control. The D614G strain is a variant of the original virus that has a few changes to the spike protein that allows the virus to infect cells. This protein is like a key that unlocks the door into our cells. The keys that fit the best get in the most, and they become the most common in the population. The D614G strain has the best key right now.
Thus far, the mutation does not appear to make the virus more deadly, but it can make it more transmissible. This makes wearing your mask even more critical to controlling the spread of this virus. The scientific community is begging you to wear your mask and stop the droplets, especially if you are indoors and close to others.
On a side note, masks will not keep your carbon dioxide inside or your oxygen out.
