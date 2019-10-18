Wayside Church of God In Christ has scheduled a 30th appreciation service for Elder and Sister Rondie Williams at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Guest church is New Salem Missionary Baptist Church of Paris, Bishop Connice G. Mayes, pastor.
Wayside Church of God In Christ is at 1551 E. Grove St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.