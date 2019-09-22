Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Sept. 13, 2019, include:
Franz Peters Harms to Betty Zacharias Fast;
Paul Edward Sides to Cathie Lorene House;
Jeffery Lee Downing Jr. to Alaina Christine Logee; and
Garion Demond Tennon to Chelsea Denise Williams.
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s Office for the week of Sept. 20, 2019, include:
Torquan Johnson Cortezz to Kendra Corlean Freeman;
Casey Alden Harper to Cheyenna Regina Danel;
Howser Rodrick Dion Walters to Jennifer Rochelle Cooper;
Travis Lee Crossland to Whitney Brooke Wilkerson;
Thomas Wencker Revelle Jr to Darla Michelle McMullen;
Jerrion Duan Hill to Katie Michelle Mabry;
Richard Mark Boswell to Bailee Nicole Brazeal;
Zachary Benton Philpot to Brittany Rene Mooneyham; and,
James Robert McDonald to Sandra Lee Vann.
