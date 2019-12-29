Q. Dear Neil: Indian hawthorns in our landscape have died out gradually. What can we plant in their place? We would prefer something that grows to no more than 3 feet tall without pruning. When should we plant them?
A. This is caused by Entomosporium fungal leaf spot. That’s the same disease that has wrecked its sister plant, redtip photinias. Unfortunately we have no fungicide that will control it, so what you’re contemplating is the best solution. Carissa hollies would be, by far, the best option. They can be planted at any time.
Q. Dear Neil: Our Knockout roses struggled with the heat all summer. Now they’re in full bloom. Is that normal? What can we expect out of them in their normal blooming time next spring?
A. In more favorable climates like the West Coast, Knockout roses bloom pretty much all through the growing season. In most of Texas, where summers are very hot and winters are cold, it’s common for them to stop blooming for a couple of months at a time. But it is unusual for them to bloom this time of year. You’ll still want to prune them by half in late January or early February, and that will set them up to bloom well in the spring.
Q. Dear Neil: If you want your neighbors to be mad at you, plant sycamores. Our next door neighbor planted two Mexican sycamores in his backyard soon after moving in. Now, 24 years later, they drop copious amounts of leaves all over our yard. I have raked leaves five times. The huge trees’ shade has dwarfed our trees, and their shade has caused our lawngrass to thin and die. They may be fine for a large yard, but not for urban landscapes where many houses are crammed into each acre.
A. I do understand your frustration. Their leaves are not only large, but they’re also leathery. They don’t decay. Leaves that are there in December will still be there in March if you don’t rake or bag them. I like sycamores, but your comment about considering what your trees do to your neighbors’ landscapes is spot-on.
Q. Dear Neil: Is this brown patch in our St. Augustine? We had it in the same hot and sunny part of our yard last year and did not treat it. If it is brown patch, what is the best treatment?
A. You refer to this area of your yard as “hot and sunny.” I’ll take your word for it. That would point to the damage being done by chinch bugs. Chinch bugs attack in the summer and early fall. Brown patch won’t show up until it turns cool in October and November. This doesn’t look like brown patch. Chinch bugs kill St. Augustine. Brown patch does not. You’ll need to use an insecticide labeled for control of chinch bugs when you see first signs of dry grass that doesn’t respond to irrigation next summer. I do see signs of an animal having dug in the grass, but it’s probably possums. Armadillos would have been back in summer and early fall. I don’t think they contributed to your problem.
Q. Dear Neil: You can see growing large areas of dying Asian jasmine. This area gets morning sun and good sprinkler coverage (which we use sparingly). We have more Asian jasmine in the backyard and it’s doing fine. It is admittedly in more shade. This planting has been here since 1997. Is it getting too much sun, or has it run its course? What else might we consider?
A. I’ve grown Asian jasmine for 60 years and I have never seen it die out from old age or from any type of insects or diseases. And it grows perfectly in full sun. The only things I’ve ever seen kill it are extreme cold back in 1989 and drought on many occasions. My bet is that this area got too dry late this summer and fall. I don’t know what that dead shrub in your photo is, but that’s probably also drought damage. If this were my bed I would rework the soil in the bald areas and then replant with more Asian jasmine come spring. It’s an outstanding choice.
Q. Dear Neil: Do you have any idea what might have killed this shrub? What should I use to stop it from spreading to my other plants? What would be the best way to trim the remaining plants?
A. I think I’m seeing dwarf yaupon holly, although it looks like there is a dwarf Burford holly in one of your other photos. Those types of plants are not affected by insects or diseases, but drought certainly can kill them. This plant may have suffered from repeated pruning that removed its new growth time after time. That weakens a plant a little bit every time until it will finally give out. That said, I’m still going to suggest that you use a gasoline-powered hedge trimmer to trim the plants into rounded globes in January. That will allow the sun to reach all of the new growth. Then be careful that they don’t dry out. Hollies don’t wilt, so you’ll need to learn to watch for the subtle changes of color in their leaves.
Q. Dear Neil: What would be the best way of eliminating grub worms from my St. Augustine lawn without harming the armadillos that are feeding on them?
A. I would start with a humane trap to eliminate the armadillos. They can be more damaging than grub worms. Take them to a conservation area and release them if you’re trying to protect them. Of course, ask permission ahead of time. There are insecticides labeled for control of white grubs in turf. I would recommend one of them in granular form, but only if you have 4 or 5 grubs per square foot. For what it’s worth, most of the damage people assume to be done by white grub worms is actually caused by some other problem.
Have a question you’d like Neil to consider? Mail it to him in care of this newspaper or email him at mailbag@sperrygardens.com. Neil regrets that he cannot answer individualletters
