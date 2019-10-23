Joining the four-legged friends club, Ella Maxwell, 6, is looking to the comfort of animal companions.
Ella played Toto in Paris Community Theatre’s production of “The Wizard of Oz,” and during intermission and after the show, took donations for the Lamar County Humane Society.
“I think it’s great for the pets,” Ella said.
The daughter of Catie and Josh Maxwell has raised $562 total and several pet items already, and she plans to keep the fundraiser going at least through Thanksgiving, her mom said.
“It’s probably going to taper off some,” Catie Maxwell said. “We’ve spent about half the money we’ve gathered.”
Ella and her mother purchased several
blankets and pet beds for dogs and cats at the animal shelter.
Originally, Paris Community Theatre was going to try using a dog, but her dad jokingly said Ella should play Toto.
“He was joking, and she did not take it as a joke,” Catie said.
“Toto looked to her three pets at home for inspiration,” Ella said. The Maxwells have Danny, a foxhound; Brody, a beagle; and Jessie, a chow, all of them rescues.
“My chow is a teenager,” Ella said.
To donate, go online to https://www.facebook.com/donate/384008239209955/, or call Paris Community Theatre at 903-784-0259.
