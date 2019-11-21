Water level at Pat Mayse is about a half foot low, and as you already know, water temps are way down, thanks to that last artic-type front.
Right now we have winter-type conditions even though day temps are fair — just maybe a little windy, and the fish are almost set in their winter mode. On some days there will still be a little feeding going on. You need to remember when the fish are in this mode, they don’t eat every day because they don’t exert much energy. They might only eat a couple of shad or maybe a crawfish and that will last them a couple of days. Even though a lot of these fish will be non-aggressive, some will still eat, but as far as chasing a bait, most of them will not.
Your choice of baits will be some type that stay in the very short strike zone for an extended period of time. There are several baits that will work at this time. Some of these are squarebills, jigs, suspending jerkbaits, bladed jigs and swim baits. There’s a lot of other baits, but these are your highest percentage ones. Since there’s little or no current at Mayse, the bass seem to suspend moreso than lakes that have current. Areas around main lake points and even secondary points, are good areas for fish to suspend in order to ambush baitfish. The structure that is best is rock or wood. This time of year and with the conditions the way they are, rock seems to be better and this is why a slightly weighted swimbait with a boot tail or a suspending jerkbait will work because they will stay and fall slowly. Yes it takes a lot of patience for this method but the rewards are worth it. Both baits are fished with a light jerk and a pause that lasts a few seconds. Experiment with the pause because sometimes it takes more than five seconds — it’s almost like dead sticking. I believe if you use this method you’ll have success. Just dress warm, be safe — keep that life jacket on — and I’ll see you on the lake.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.83 feet low. Largemouth bass on are good on topwater, jigs and spinners among shoreline vegetation. Crappie are very good on jigs and minnows over brush. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Cooper: Water clear; 61-63 degrees; 2.70 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms and spinners on main lake points, and islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are very good on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 59-64 degrees; 1.91 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, caterpillars, and Alabama rigs with the known points and among standing timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man-made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 60-65 degrees; 0.51 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs. The shallower coves have been excelling for largemouth. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and mostly small. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 60-62 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Look for the submerged trees. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad.
Broken Bow: Elevation rising, water 63 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits and flukes around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons at 30 feet around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation below normal, water 63 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on plastic baits and small lures below the dam and creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 67 degrees and stained. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, grubs and plastic baits along creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass fair on minnows along creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water 58 degrees and murky. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along channels and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver along channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 60-62 degrees; 1.43 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Look for the submerged trees. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are good on live or cut shad
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
