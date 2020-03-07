Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s office for the week ending Feb. 28, 2020, include:
Caleb Earl White to Lacie Brooke Moss;
Ony Bladimir Betancourth Escalante to Alexis Denise Covarrubias;
Aarin Jacob Freelen to Amnisty Beasley;
Sean David Welborn to Erlane Costa;
William Cash Caywood to Rachel McCaul Moody;
William Paul Rogers to Sharon Ruthart;
Michael Kyle Spray to Casey Danielle Atnip;
Edward Lee Wilson to Cuihua Yang;
Keith Lamar Larey to Katherine Ann Trickey;
Joe Anthony Stuart Day to Meghan Michele Stanfill; and,
Albert Froese to Halena F Neufeld.
Marriage licenses issued by the Lamar County Clerk’s office for the week ending March 6, 2020, include:
Jessie Thomas Fox to Tamara Miller;
Austin Blake Cunningham to Lauren Taylor Moore;
Jamie Terry Bernau to Leigh Ann Mattison;
Angel Rocha to Gabriela Reyes;
Alfredo Gonzalez Salazar to Daisy Coronado;
Kason Raygan Humphries to Tessa Ann Lankford;
Skyler Conrad Sebastian Bateman to Kelsey Ann Morrison; and,
Randall Keith Dudley to Lorrie Naomi Plemons.
