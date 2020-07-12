I’m working on a novel that takes place in the 1870s, and involves buffalo, or hide hunters. Halfway through the manuscript, I wrote a sentence that took me back to my larval stages in the mid-1960s, when my Uncle Bill gave me a deer hide.
He didn’t just show up one day while I was at my grandmothers and say, “Hey boy, here’s a deer skin.” Of course, it wasn’t in July. I disremember what month it happened, but it began when he pulled up in the yard with a box of frozen venison.
Again, the details are sketchy over 55 years later, but the old folks discussed the meat, and then he went back to his car and returned with another box. This one contained donut flour, which was exciting to a kid.
All the donuts you can eat! At least until my grandmother got tired of cooking them. But I digress.
I recall sitting at the table, which was quite literally in the middle of my grandmother’s large kitchen, and listening to them talk. Uncle Bill and I had a comfortable relationship, something I didn’t experience with all adults at that time, and at one point he started talking to me and somehow we got on the subject of tanning…
…wait, now I remember! He’d noticed I had a bucket outside, full of water and a squirrel skin I intended to tan. I didn’t know the first thing about curing skins, and still don’t, but that didn’t slow me down any in my experimentation.
I’m sure my tanning mixture likely contained salt, and probably other powders I deemed necessary to make leather, like pepper, baking soda, sugar, and likely some washing powder. I read where the old timers used the brains of the animal in the process, but as hard as I looked, I was fresh out of that particular ingredient.
Meanwhile, Uncle Bill had an idea. “You know, I have this deer skin nailed up on the wall down at the barn. Do you want to tan it, too?”
“I sure do!”
“Well, come go with me and you can have it.”
I’m not sure many adults these days would take the trouble to load a kid in the truck, drive to the house to retrieve a skin that had cured hard as a piece of sheet iron, then bring the young’un back to the house smelling of fresh fried donuts, but it happened that day.
To soften the hide, I filled the cast iron wash pot with well water and added two boxes of salt I’d snitched from Grandma’s kitchen. I had to whale on the skin with an axe handle to get it into the water, and then was forced to shove it the rest of the way down with my foot.
Should have done that before I added the water.
Two days later, I checked on the squirrel skin that had been soaking for a couple of weeks and the odor nearly made my lunch public once again. I’d done something wrong. I carried it out into the pasture and buried the offending project. Returning to the house, I found a book I’d been reading about survival skills.
In it, I read that once a skin soaked for a while, Native Indian women then chewed the hide until it softened. That’s what I’d done wrong with the squirrel!
Holding the dripping deer skin in my hand, I considered the process. Now, faithful readers know that back then I had an affinity to tasting things, such as whatever might be growing and edible in the pasture, so chewing on strange or disgusting things wasn’t new to me.
Raising the hide to my mouth, I hesitated. Wait! I’d forgotten something.
Dropping it back into the pot, I referred to the book again.
Drat! I’d forgotten to scrape the hair off. If I’d started chewing, the results would have been a mouthful of hair, and I can’t abide even one hair in my mouth.
The Indians staked the skin out on the ground and used a sharp object to scrape the hair loosened by soaking. There were no authentic scrapers in evidence, so I dug around in the smokehouse and found a brand-new hoe hanging on the wall. Relatively sharp, it was the perfect tool.
I used sharpened branches to stake the skin, then spent half an hour dragging the hoe over the hair. I have to admit, it took a while to realize I should be scraping against the grain of the hair, but in my defense, no one had ever told me it was necessary.
With youthful enthusiasm, I scraped away and by the time all the hair was gone, so was most of my deer skin. Returning it to the wash pot, my time at the farm was over and we returned home.
Two weeks later, we were back. I hurried up to the barn to retrieve my hide and hopefully give it a good chewing, but it wasn’t there. The wash pot once again hung on the wall, and the hide was gone.
No one would admit to what happened during that two-week period while the hide cured, but I never saw it again.
It’s been a mystery ever since, and to this day, I still haven’t chewed a deer hide into useful leather.
