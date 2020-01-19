Doc pointed across the round corner table in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café.
“Rev, I think you have your tee shirt on backwards.”
I sighed.
“Probably. Exactly how many people complained enough about tagless tee shirts in the first place?”
Wrong Willie chuckled.
“It never bothered me. I don’t mind tags.”
I hooked a finger through the handle of my coffee mug.
“Now they stamp the back with tiny letters that you can’t see, and then they fade away in the washing machine. These days I put my shirts on backwards about half the time.”
“Don’t you take your clothes off in here.”
Doreen suddenly appeared at the table with the coffee pot.
“I wasn’t planning on it.”
She snorted.
“Well, I know you guys, and you’re capable of anything.”
Woodrow held his mug out.
“Speaking of tags, I want you guys to know that I don’t wear anything with brand names on them. Not shirts, jackets, nothing.”
“What’s that on your cap?” Doc touched his own cap that had a team logo on it.
“It’s not an advertisement or a brand name.” Woodrow took the cap off so he could look at the cannon on the front. “It says ‘Come and Take It.’ It’s a historical slogan made by Spartan King Leonidas who defied the Persian Army back in 480 B.C., and then Texas used it in the 1835 Battle of Gonzales.”
Doreen’s eyes glazed over at the history lesson and she left.
“The point is, I’m not wearing a clothing brand to help companies make more money. I’ve already paid for the stinkin’ thing. Now, they can pay me for the ad space, if they want.”
We were dressed for the weather, all layered up against the cold. I glanced around the table. In addition to the Wyoming Traders bucking horse on my coat, almost everyone was a walking advertisement.
“Guys, ads are all around us. Almost everything in our world is stamped in some way. Look, that guy over there is wearing a Cowboys cap and jacket. That guy’s shirt over there has a company logo that I’ve seen a hundred times, but I’ll be danged if I know what it is. These companies stamp everything with logos, but they won’t give me a tag to tell me which way my undershirt goes.”
Everyone at the table glanced down at themselves for brand names and logos. A minute later we came to the conclusion we were all walking sandwich boards. I pulled my coat off to display a small icon over the pocket of my hunting shirt.
Wrong Willie unbuttoned his own shirt and pulled it back to show an advertisement for Gulf Shores on his tee shirt.
“I’ve never thought about it.”
Doc frowned at his shirt made by Under Armor.
“I never thought of this being a logo. It just looks like a little man with his arms up.” He stood, opening his coat. “Look at this. Even my belt buckle is an advertisement. I’ve never even noticed.”
“That’s because it’s so ingrained in our world, we don’t notice any longer.” I waved an arm around the café. One customer had a felt hat with a tiny horseshoe burned into the crown. Almost every coat, shirt, purse, and cap advertised the company that had produced the item. “I’d be willing to bet we all have some kind of identifying tag on our jeans. We’re all victims of advertising.”
Doreen came back around with the coffee pot with a logo on the side. She paused at our table, taking in our various stages of undress. Jerry Wayne was twisting around to see the back pocket of his jeans.
“I told y’all to keep your clothes on.”
“Doreen,” Jerry Wayne paused and pointed at his neck. “Would you look inside the collar of my undershirt and tell me if there’s a tag in there.”
“I’m not looking anywhere for you guys.”
Willie held his mug up. It was a miniature billboard with the name “Doreen’s Café” on both sides. She filled it as he stared hard at her chest. She noticed, and stepped back.
“Why are you looking there?”
“I’m trying to make out that logo on your shirt. I’ve been seeing it for years, but haven’t been able to figure out what it says.”
Her face dissolved into a frown.
“Where?”
He pointed, from a safe distance.
“There.”
“That’s not a logo. It’s a stain.”
“You have the same stain in the same place on all your shirts? Wait, that one on your other…”
Kicked out once again, we tucked our clothes in and buttoned and zipped up our coats against the cold and left, driving pickups with dealership logos on the tailgates and sides.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
