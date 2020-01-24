Every year a massive process begins that involves the World Health Organization, the pharmaceutical manufacturing industries, egg farms, safety agencies like the FDA and the distributors of the world. In a matter of months, scientists must determine what strains of the flu should be grown inside the 1 billion-plus eggs that will be used to produce most of the virus that is used in making a vaccine.
Next comes the viral extraction process, inactivation of the virus and sterilization steps. Once the vaccines are fully ready, the packaging and distribution folks take over, and signs advertising the arrival of the flu vaccine go up. Making the flu shot is an undertaking, to say the least. If you Google “This egg could save your life,” you will find an excellent 2-minute video that covers the making of the flu vaccine in eggs. The vaccine can also be made in cell cultures other than eggs and without the virus at all by using recombinant DNA technology, which is very cool. This link from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides a short overview of making the vaccines: cdc.gov/flu/prevent/how-fluvaccine-made.htm.
The reason science must repeat the production process every year is known as antigenic drift, and it is a story of natural selection in action. Life can be viewed accurately through the lens of the differential survival of genes. Even though a virus is only a protein coat with DNA or RNA inside, it still follows the same primary goal, the drive to make more of itself as directed by its genes.
The influenza virus must use living cell replication machinery to make more copies. As the hijacked living cells go about making more flu viruses, mistakes occur, causing slight changes to the genome and protein coat of the virus. Some of these minor shape changes in the viral protein allow the virus to better evade an organism’s immune system, and they get to replicate better than those who get recognized more quickly. The constant drift in the shapes of the influenza virus means that science must make new vaccines attempting to match the new variants each year.
The virus can also mutate or (drift) while the vaccine is in production or after they have been produced, which causes the vaccine to be less effective that year. It is a constant arms race of the evolving virus versus our vaccine production efforts. Antigenic shift also occurs on occasion where the virus mutates and makes a significant change; those are pandemic years.
It would be nice if science could just come up with a vaccine that covers all or most flu strains? The key would be finding a region on the flu virus that does not mutate much, and that is critical to the viral life cycle. Marilyn Bullock wrote an excellent overview in Pharmacy Times “Influenza Update: A look into the future of the ‘Universal’ Flu Vaccine.” It is a great read that can lead you down the path of discovery.
I also recommend the short documentary “The Search For a Universal Flu Vaccine” by Jen Abbasi, senior staff writer for JAMA Medical News. NIH funding for a universal flu vaccine is robust so perhaps one day soon, we will gain the edge on the ever-evolving virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.