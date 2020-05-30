In perusing Memorial Day celebrations, there was one with which I wasn’t familiar and, as the column was taking too much room, I decided to continue it this week. To wit, the news that several of the Southern states celebrate their own Memorial Day.
We know that Memorial Day was originally called Decoration Day and it originated in the years after the Civil War. It was not officially recognized as a national holiday until 1971. And it honors those men and women who have died serving in the U.S. military.
The Civil War, which ended in the spring of`1865, claimed more lives than any other war this country has fought. And because there were so many horrific, unidentifiable casualties in several of the larger battles, that conflict was also the driving force behind the establishment of our national cemeteries.
By the late 1860s, many communities had already begun designating a spring day to honor their fallen, with flags, flowers and prayers, hence the name “Decoration Day.” There is some research that shows a memorial service was first organized by freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, just a month following the surrender of the Confederacy.
In 1868, May 30 was named the country’s first officially designated Decoration Day. By 1890, every state had made Decoration Day a state holiday. It wasn’t until 1968 that the federal government passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which created the three-day weekend for federal employees. It went into effect in 1971, creating several Monday federal holidays.
While our national Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in May, there is in some southern states a “Confederate Memorial Day” observed on the fourth Monday in April. Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi still observe that date.
Memorial Day, or Decoration Day, continued to honor only those fallen in the Civil War until after WWI. That event, recognized as a major conflict, caused the U.S. to acknowledge the need to honor military personnel who died in all wars.
And now that I’ve told you more than you ever wanted to know about that recent holiday, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that “Gone With The Wind” would have to be first on my list of films that, in novel and screenplay, manages to neatly tie up, not only Scarlett O’Hara’s narcissism, but also provides an incisive view of the South, both before, during and after the war — a culture accurately reflected in either the brash truth of Rhett Butler or the misty-eyed reminisces of Ashley Wilkes.
We could go “whole hog” on Civil War films, ranging from Stephen Crane’s “Red Badge of Courage” (1951) that describes the folly of seeking glory; 1989’s “Glory,” Edward Zwick’s biography of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, the Union Army’s second African-American regiment. It was commanded by Col. Robert Shaw, played in the film by Matthew Broderick. That film exposed the subtle racism that existed in the North too, its cast including Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and Cary Elwes. Washington walked away with a best supporting actor award at the Oscars. Anthony Minghella’s rather sterile “Cold Mountain,” with Nicole Kidman, Jude Law and Renee Zellweger, depicted the horror and the hardships of the war.
But my favorite of all these is a 4-hour, 14-minute epic called “Gettysburg,” released by Ted Turner’s studio in 1993. The director’s cut added 14 minutes to it. It has a cast of hundreds, many of them Civil War reenactors who volunteered their time because of its topic — Gettysburg, the most famous of all Civil War battles. I took a blanket and watched it one cold and wintry Saturday afternoon when it played at the Cinema on Clarksville. I knew the theater’s heating was on the fritz, but was determined not to miss it. There were only two others in the theater.
It wasn’t a particularly good production. The screenplay was based on Michael Shaara’s novel “The Killer Angels.” and was filled with bad dialogue. But it was candy to a military history buff. Martin Sheen was appropriately serious as Gen. Robert E. Lee. Jeff Daniels played Maine’s Col. Joshua Chamberlain. Tom Berenger played Gen. James Longstreet (wearing a really bad beard). Sam Elliott played Col. Tom Buford, the Union officer who discovered the rebel army coming down the road in Pennsylvania and understood the need to hold “the high ground.” But my favorite was Richard Jordan playing the South’s Gen. Lewis Armistead, who, before dying, asked a young Union trooper to give his compliments to Union commander Gen. Winfield Scott Hancock, who was his close friend at West Point.
One of the saddest things about that conflict was the terrible choices made by men who went to war knowing they would face friends and comrades with whom they had attended class and served. Indeed, this mammoth project about one great three-day battle actually encapsulates so much of the entire four-year war.
So, that’s it. I’m through with Memorial Days — for the time being.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.