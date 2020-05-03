The world is buzzing about a possible treatment for Covid-19. Dr. Anthony Facui, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, announced some early results from a recent clinical trial that shows some promise.
This disease has the U.S. Food and Drug Administration moving much faster than usual, which could be good or bad. Typically, approving a new drug requires a good deal of time, many studies on safety and effectiveness are needed, and the process can take years. As I am writing this, I fully expect the FDA to approve this new treatment for Covid-19 before this article is even published. This somewhat new drug goes by the name remdesivir, but what do we know about it and how does it work?
I started digging into the details for the past few days bouncing around the journals and reviewing the data on Gilead Sciences page, the maker of remdesivir. I asked myself two fundamental questions to help me limit my search: What is the drug, and what is the mechanism of action for this drug?
Chemically remdesivir is C27H35N6O8P. I am still amazed that no matter what chemical we look at in a living organism, they are always 96%+ CHON. Life is a recombination of four basic chemical building blocks. The chemical formula does not tell you much, but once I saw the structure drawn-out, remdesivir looked very much like the famous nucleic acid building blocks of life.
When I read over the mechanism of action, the shape began to make sense. Published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, the article titled “Remdesivir is a direct-acting antiviral that inhibits RNA-dependent RNA polymerase from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with high potency,” covers the details of how this drug works. The article also provides many links in the references to past mechanism studies of this drug.
Viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) is an enzyme that the virus needs to replicate its genome. This enzyme is ancient and standard in RNA based viral species. It functions to copy RNA into other versions of RNA that the virus needs to replicate. To copy RNA, you need the building blocks or nucleotides that make it up. These are adenine, cytosine, guanine and uracil for RNA. Remdesivir is structurally similar to these nucleotide building blocks, especially adenine. When the RdRp enzyme grabs a remdesivir molecule instead of the typical building block adenine that it needs, it has just messed up!
Adding in remdesivir instead of the adenine causes delayed RNA chain termination. In other words, by adding the remdesivir, the enzyme shuts itself off and stops copying RNA.
Remdesivir is a nucleotide mimic, and it does not appear to stop the enzyme from replicating instantly. The RdRp enzyme gets to continue for three more nucleotides after adding in the wrong one (remdesivir). Researchers think these extra normal nucleotides help to hide the mistake of adding remdesivir so that other repair enzymes, like viral 3’–5’ exonuclease, cannot find and fix the error.
If you can inhibit one of the main enzymes that the virus needs to replicate, then you have just shut down or at least slowed down viral replication. I hope this is a game-changer and the beginning of effective treatments for Covid-19. I will address question two in next week’s article.
