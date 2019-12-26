I hope everyone had a great Christmas and here comes our New Year – 2020. Time to think about what to throw out? Well, just throw away all that Chrstmas wrapping and now you have time to hit the lake with some of the tackle that Santa brought you. Maybe you got some swim baits about 2 and a half to 3 inches in size to go on that A-Rig – give it a try around and over the ledges at Visor, Red Bluff, the Dam area, or the Pat Mayse Lake Dam iin-take tower area.
Your new crankbaits will work in those same areas. If you happen to be at the dam, say on the Chicota side, there are ledges formed by the old road that was built and used for trucks to haul rock for the Dam. Some of the old road has washed away and left gaps, and here you will find ledges. Your cranks, A-Rigs, swimbaits, jigs, and even that new Tokyo rig are all good choices. All these areas are likely spots the bass will use, at least sometime during the day. The problem is figuring out the right time because usually it will vary.
On a bright day, the creek all the way to the Emberson Bridge is an ideal area and a really high percentage place to catch some good fish. The creek swings and the points that the running water has carved out provides a good place for the bass to set-up and ambush any baitfish that comes along. Jigs, medium running cranks, squarebill cranks or soft plastic craws all work in this area. You will find lay-downs which also provide cover tor the bass to lay for ambush. Jigs and soft plastic craws rigged Texas style are your key baits here. Also, if you happen to have that new Tokyo rig, it will give the bass something new to check out.
These areas have always produced for me and I hope they will do the same for you. Good luck and Happy New Year – here’s to a great 2020.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners among inundated timber. Crappie are very good on jigs and minnows by boat dock and piers. White bass are fair on jigs in deeper points. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 52 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass continue to be good moving along vast vegetation edges on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits, look for trees that still have hydrilla or coontail grass. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs along the many cypress trunks. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 60 degrees; 1.97 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners on with depth on points or slowly working the larger flooded timber. The white bass continue to be excellent on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 59 degrees; 2.22 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on the Lake Fork with plastic worms, spinners, and Alabama rigs. Bumping the bottom with worms, slugs, and plastic minnows has been successful across from Lake Fork Marina, Alabama rigs and spinners on points along with flooded timber. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under any large structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.56 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs without consistent hotspots. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 59-63 degrees; 1.60 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs among natural shoreline vegetation, piers, and the shallower bridges. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks and marinas. Catfish are excellent and as close to a sure bet on live, cut shad, shrimp, and stinkbait.
Texoma: Water stained; 56-62 degrees; 1.81 feet high. Striped bass continue to be excellent using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait in deeper water and deep coves. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits and reeled baits across low traffic natural structure. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows.
Broken Bow: Elevation normal, water 58 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits and spoons around points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around channels and in coves.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 56 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs around creek channels and rocks.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 55 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastics around coves, main lake, points, and standing timber. White and spotted bass fair on minnows around creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on jigs and spoons around points and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and hot dogs around channels.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
