‘Stuber” is perhaps the most insanely uneven film I’ve ever seen, producing hysterical laughter at things one would, nay should, never think funny. Billed as an “action comedy,” it works only in the juxtaposition of insanely earnest Pakistani actor/comedian Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”) with the ham-fisted movements of former professional wrestler, martial arts enthusiast and bodybuilder Dave Bautista — who has to be the oddest looking human I’ve ever seen. But his appearance began to make sense when I learned he was Drax the Destroyer in two of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films.
In “Stuber,” Bautista plays Vic Manning, an L.A. cop who’s just had Lasik surgery, with instructions to rest for 24 hours, and the advisory that the procedure left him legally blind until it heals — which could be in 24 hours. Not one to pay attention to instructions, Vic discovers that the drug lord who recently killed his partner is due back in town that evening and Vic wants revenge. He happens to be with his daughter when his boss calls with the information, and since he can’t drive his car, Nicole calls him an Uber.
Nanjiani plays Stu, driving for Uber as a second job (hence the film’s name) and trying desperately to get a five-star rating by welcoming riders with a handshake and his name, bottled water, and a glove box full of sweets and nuts. Add to that a nonstop plea for a five-star rating, and you have the most cloying of drivers anywhere. But Stu is very protective of his leased Prius, and you can imagine the panic that ensues when he realizes he has a crazy cop in his car, who has basically co-opted him into finding a really dangerous criminal. And he’s going to be driving all over Los Angeles with this lunatic, whose mere appearance makes Stu wonder why he’s doing this as a second job.
There’s a lot of blood and mayhem, a substantial body count, and some creative violence — all of which is surprising as the film was made by 20th Century Fox, which then merged with Disney Motion Pictures, making it only the second R-rated film for Disney since 2013’s “The Fifth Estate.”
“Stuber” is one of those films that has such a level of ridiculousness that you wonder how it made it through the reading part. But it works, only because the Keatonesque antics are balanced by the insane earnestness of Nanjiani, a comedian and actor whose entire shtick resonates with an audience that has come to understand and appreciate his nonstop commentary. He is an original in a world of people who don’t stop and think before they speak.
The most fun, though, is watching Stu’s increasing anxiety as Vic makes a wreck of his car. Broken windows, blood, vomit, gun holes, bashed fenders and then a fire. It’s definitely not Stu’s best ride. Canadian director Michael Dowse, who has a limited resume, directed in a manner suggesting that he perhaps said too many times, “Well, lets just shoot and see what we get.”
A big surprise, too, is Mira Sorvino in a brief role as Vic’s boss. Not just that it’s not much of a part, but that she looks as if she’s had some weird plastic surgery that’s left her looking like the Barbra Streisand of ten years ago. Was it surgery, or was it make-up. I can only hope it’s the latter.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
