When jeweler Drew Smith looks at his hands, he’s reminded of two careers. One where he handled weapons of war; the other where he creates pieces of unique beauty.
Smith, born in California and raised in Utah, joined the U.S. Army in 2009. After working as a missionary in Brazil for two years, he was looking for another way to serve others and broaden his perspective. He spent several years training as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist.
The school he joined was rigorous; when Smith enrolled, it had an 80% washout rate. Failing any of the tests twice meant immediate reassignment. It was stressful, tough, Smith said. But he passed.
After completing his training, he was deployed to Iraq in mid-2011. No two days were the same.
“Every day brought something new. Usually rockets,” he said.
Smith’s squad worked on bombs, rockets, mortars, biochemical hazards and radiation. They were a response team, on call every hour of the day or night.
“Anything you can think of that was made to kill people is stuff that we would pull out and destroy or remove,” Smith said.
The majority of his team’s work focused on improvised explosive devices, which were heavily used at the time. The explosives’ power and design were almost limitless.
“With those, you’re only limited to your imagination,” he said.
Under constant surveillance from the enemy, the squad disarmed everything from rockets perched on railings to bombs planted beneath slabs of concrete. Attacks became so regular that Smith began sleeping through the rockets, much to his team’s chagrin.
“It’s just a surreal thing, when you go out and use a robot to tear apart IEDs,” Smith said. “You would hold it in your hands like, ‘I’m holding death. This is death.’”
Smith’s work was not solely limited to disabling bombs. He also traveled on VIP missions, supporting the Secret Service when high-ranking officials came to visit — officials like former President Barack Obama. Smith remembers visiting Israel on one such trip, where his squad stayed near Jerusalem’s city walls.
Smith returned to the States on Christmas Day 2011. He met his wife, Laura, who was his lieutenant at the time. They married in 2015. He worked various jobs, assisting police and Secret Service with training; but he felt lost, a lack of purpose in his work.
Adjusting to life at home was a challenge, Smith said. He experienced a state of hyper-vigilance.
“You avoid driving over trash in the road. Seeing things out of place really spikes that anxiety — the shivers in the spine,” he said. “Everything is still there, I guess. Hidden in the back of your mind.”
Smith remembers one trip to Hobby Lobby where he saw a hollow pole with wires sticking out of it.
“I was like, ‘What is that?!’ I wouldn’t go near it,” Smith said. “Sitting in the car, looking at it, I’m like, ‘Ok. It’s just the handicap button.’”
Art was “instrumental” in helping Smith make the transition from survival mode to everyday life, he said.
“It got my brain working in different ways,” he said. “I went from using my hands to make weapons of war — or taking them apart — to creating things that were new, interesting, ugly.”
Smith took a ceramics class while enrolled at Central Texas College in Killeen. During a move for a previous job, movers had stolen the couples’ jewelry. The loss was a big blow for Laura, Smith said. While at CTC, he heard about a metals class and was inspired to remake his wife’s ring.
The class launched him into a passion for jewelry making, which led him to Paris Junior College. He enrolled and started his own separate business of custom handmade and CAD assisted jewelry.
Smith’s work is inspired by his own personal experiences at war, as well as military history. His pieces combine beauty and brutality: silver rings composed of dozens of tiny bullets. Grenade earrings topped by black pearls. A silver necklace featuring an aspis, or warrior’s shield. A tiny silver sword set with a precious stone.
Smith also fills orders for those looking for a custom piece. He’s driven to create things that make people happy, he said.
“When someone gives something to someone and they just love it, and it makes them just so emotional, they really care about their pieces. It feels good,” he said. “A lot of jewelry is kept in families for a long time. Grandmothers passing their engagement rings down to their daughters, or granddaughters. People create attachments to these pieces, and being able to be apart of someone’s happy memories is very fulfilling.”
You can find Drew’s work on Facebook or Instagram at Steel Crab Studios.
