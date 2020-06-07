As I discussed last week, the War Department and I planned a camping trip with the grand-critters after downsizing from a 36-foot fifth-wheel trailer to a 26-foot bunkhouse bumper pull. Strangely enough, the big rig only had one bed and a fold-out couch, where the new camper has two huge bunk beds, a table/bed conversion, and our queen-size bedroom.
Because there is so much sleeping space, all four grand-critters ranging in age from 20 months to six years old, stayed in the trailer with us on our trip to Glen Rose, Texas, along with their moms Taz and the Redhead.
Due to the virus scare, Dinosaur Valley State Park was still closed for camping, which I still don’t understand, since there were hundreds of day visitors. With that option off the table, we elected to stay in nearby Oakdale Park. Faithful readers know that we love old motor courts, and we found that Oakdale opened way back in 1925 as a campground and motor court. In addition, it has a massive swimming pool that was dug in 1924 using mules pulling an excavator bucket.
It was the perfect place, with a playground, and the cause of much excitement among the critters, a snow-cone stand within walking distance.
“We want to swim! We want to swim!”
“We have a pool in the backyard,” I responded.
“We want to swim!”
I’d forgotten what it’s like camping with kids. Adding four grand-critters to the mix brought back memories of when Taz and the Redhead were young. It also brought recollections of camping trips when I was a kid.
Each time the Old Man took us camping, usually on Lake Tawakoni in the hottest part of the summer, we had to set up the old canvas umbrella tent. Small windows high in the tent admitted some light, very little air, and huge swarms of flies and mosquitoes.
Once it was set up, the Old Man dropped the heavy flap over the doorway.
“You boys stay in or out.” It was the Old Man’s mantra. “If you don’t, it’ll be full of mosquitoes when we go to bed.”
I flashed back to those days once I had the new camper set up. The moment I flicked on the air, the grand-critters immediately gathered in front of the door and wandered in and out.
“Y’all keep the door closed. You’re letting the cool air out and the flies in.”
Riley, the six-year-old princess, paused in the doorway, holding the screen open and frowning, as if my order was issued in some strange, alien tongue.
I spoke slowly.
“Close the door. Flies are getting in.”
In response, Baby Caden made a beeline toward the fly swatter and brought it to me.
“Thanks, kid, but if we keep the doors closed, I won’t need this.”
Parker, age 4, came inside.
Logan, age 5, went outside.
Seeing the action, Riley went out to play with Logan.
Baby Caden pushed at the screen, hoping to effect an escape.
Parker grabbed a dinosaur and went back out.
I looked over to see the War Department taking weenies out of a package.
“Did we have the option to get a revolving door in this thing?”
Taz went out with Baby Caden.
The door had barely closed when the Redhead opened it again.
“You guys stay close to the trailer!”
I picked up the hot dog fixin’s.
“Let’s cook outside. Then they’ll quit fanning the door.”
One of the trailer’s great selling points for me was an outside kitchen complete with a slide out stove and sink, protected by a wide awning.
Once outside, the heat and humidity shot up to Mesozoic levels. Sweat popped out as I grilled the hot dogs and my shirt was soon soaked. The weenies had barely begun to sizzle, when I noticed that everyone was back inside.
Seconds later, the three oldest kids came back outside, leaving both the door and screen wide open.
“Close the door!”
The Redhead appeared and stood there watching the kids.
“Y’all need to stay in or out.”
“That’s what I said a few minutes ago.”
She disappeared back inside, closing the door behind her. Seconds later, the War Department came out with the buns and drinks.
She left the door open.
Before I could say anything, Taz emerged with Baby Caden and sat on the steps, as if waiting for a concert to begin.
Riles squeezed past her to use the bathroom.
Flies followed.
Parker climbed the steps and went inside to stand in the middle of the floor without moving.
“Hot dogs are ready! Everyone back outside and close the door. We’re eating at the picnic table.”
The kids gathered around me.
“It’s too hot. We want to eat inside.”
“There’s too many bugs. Can we go in and watch TV?”
“I don’t like hot dogs.”
I stared down at Parker.
“You love hot dogs. That’s all you want to eat.”
“I like them better inside.”
“We’re camping. That’s an outside activity.”
Frustrated, the Redhead pointed at a plate.
“Sit down and eat.”
Taz snagged Baby Caden just before he crawled under the trailer. She rolled her eyes.
“I don’t remember it being like this when we were little.”
The War Department poured juice.
“I do. It’s called parenting.” She went inside the trailer and the kids sitting at the picnic table shouted in unison.
“Close the door!”
I smiled. I was getting through to them all.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
