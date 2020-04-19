The warmth of spring pulled me outside when I was around 12 years old. It was one of those weekends at my grandparent’s house in rural Lamar County, and I couldn’t stay inside any longer.
Let me change that.
I couldn’t stay inside because my mother booted me out after spilling an entire tube of BBs on my grandmother’s linoleum floor. Spilling them wasn’t really the issue, it was my lackadaisical attempt to pick them all up. Windows and doors open to admit the fresh spring air, Mom was walking around the house in her bare feet and encountered one of those little land mines.
Air gun in hand, and a pocket full of those same BBs were now safely gathered in a small white cloth bag that once held about two ounces of gold-colored bubble gum nuggets. Those original contents were tucked into one check.
As the screen door slammed behind me, (and it was her, not me, because we weren’t allowed to slam the door), I hopped off the porch and sat down on the edge. For some reason it seemed to be a good idea to tie the bag to the gun barrel using the drawstrings on the gum pouch.
It seemed like something a mountain man might have done. Shouldering the air rifle, I took aim at the doorknob of the smokehouse and pulled the trigger.
The BB hit the frame. Close enough for the moment.
Uncle pulled up the gravel drive with Cousin in the cab. Cousin stepped out with his own BB gun. Adjusting his suspenders, Uncle climbed the steps.
“Y’all don’t shoot each other and stay off the highway.”
Barely registering the oft-repeated caution, I rose and tucked a paperback book back in my hip pocket.
That copy of “How to Stay Alive in the Woods” was bent, creased and dog-eared, because I’d been carrying it in that same pocket for weeks.
I’d decided that I wanted to learn the survival skills discussed in the book.
“Come on. They won’t let us in the house.”
Cousin glanced at the screen covered in flies.
“Why not?”
“They’re cranky for some reason today.”
“What do you want to do?”
I tugged the book out.
“Let’s go down to the plum thicket and build a lean-to. Then we can live off the land today. We don’t have to come in for lunch, because everything we need is in here.”
“That’ll teach ‘em.”
We struck off for the pasture. Noticing the shot bag attached to my air rifle, Cousin picked up a chicken feather, then another further along.
“Hang on.”
He ran to the barn and slipped inside. Seconds later he came back out with a long white cotton string from a bag of feed. He tied the feathers to the barrel of his gun.
I was envious. They looked authentic. There were no more feathers around, but I hoped to find some bird feathers later on. Circling the corral, I held up a hand.
“Look.”
Shouldering his rifle, as if a war party was approaching, he tensed.
“What? Snake?”
I pointed.
“No. That plant. This book says they’re good to eat.”
“That’s a dandelion.”
“Yep.” I flipped the book open. “It says here we can eat the leaves, and the yellow flowers are full of nutrition.”
“It’s a weed.”
My stomach growled. To prove the book right, I plucked the flower off the stem.
“I read that you can bread these and fry ‘em like okra.”
I pronounced it “okry.”
Popping the flower into my mouth, I chewed, momentarily forgetting the gum. The greenery combined with the bubble gum. It tasted nothing like okra, and moments later I spit the whole mess out.
“That’s terrible.”
“Maybe the flower was too old.”
“I think it was the gum.” I plucked off a couple of the newest, tender leaves and chewed them for a second before spitting the shreds out.
“This must be a bad dandelion.”
He pointed.
“Probably because it’s growing out of that cow pie.”
“Well, I bet we should have boiled ‘em.”
Cousin shot the wad of gum and chewed flower, thinking.
“If we gather a bowl full of these, maybe they can pour hot bacon grease on them like they do wilted lettuce.”
I saw a milk bucket inverted over a post in the barn.
“The book says there’s a lot of things around here we can eat. Let’s make a salad and take it to the house. They’ll be excited to see some fresh greens.”
Using the book as a guide, we searched the pasture, plucking off the smallest, tender leaves that to our eye matched the illustrations in the book. We worked our way down toward the pool, startling rabbits that bolted from cover.
“See how fat they are?” I said. “This is the same thing they’re eating.”
Several plants grew beside a downed log near the pool. We continued to fill the bucket with fresh leaves until I noticed a large bicycle inner tube in the grass.
“What’s this doing here?”
I reached down to pick it up, and the innertube moved.
“Snake!” Cousin raced toward the house, forgetting the air gun in his hand.
I followed like a streak, losing most of the collected salad on the way.
It was probably for the better, because the inside of my mouth was growing numb from an unripe leaf or two.
