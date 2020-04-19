Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Storms may produce large hail and strong winds. High 69F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.