Marriage licenses issued by the office of the Lamar County Clerk for the week of Aug. 9, 2019, include:
Henry Ray Washington to Nodia Nicole Washington;
Robert Isaiah Castillo to Crystal Fay Leleux;
Robert Eugene Ballard to Jacy Lea Crain;
Jarvis Earl Walker to Erlyn Montilla Veras;
Chevis Colton Springer to Tiffany Thi Tran;
William Joseph Martz to Tabitha May Jones;
Genaro Sanchez Rubio to Angelica Garza;
Adam Wayne Grose to Stormy Anne Lafferty;
Joshua Jennings Goodwin to Tara Michelle Dobbs; and
Luis Garcia Rojas to Jessenya Janice Hernandez.
Marriage licenses issued by the office of the Lamar County Clerk for the week of Aug. 16, 2019 include:
Franz T Knelsen to Veronica Klippenstein;
Christopher Louis Barr to Rhonda Camellia Flowers;
Jeffery Michael Jones to Amber Michelle Russell;
Steven Ray Lehman to Grace Carbon Raposas;
Danny Ray Dangerfield to Rose Mary Buford; and
Mathew Edward Harding to Leah Nicole Lane.
