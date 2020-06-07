Because of the Covid-19 crisis, the Paris Deb Committee members are excited about the “Caravan Drive-By” front yard presentation of scholarship awards and trophies to the eight 2020 Paris Debs accompanied by their families.
After Mary Mims, the committee’s vice-president, expressed words of encouragement and appreciation, the Paris Deb Committee crowned the 2020 first-place winner, Yaszmia Browner, a Paris High School senior and daughter of Tyrobioa and LaShanda Browner.
Receiving a $5,450 scholarship, a dozen red roses and a trophy, she was active throughout her high school years, throwing the shot put and discus, playing baseball and volleyball for three years and softball for a year. She also participated in Crime Stoppers for one year, and in her free time, she volunteered at the Downtown Food Pantry and Oak Hill Baptist Church, Blossom, helping her grandparents, also serving as an active member of Solid Rock Baptist Church. After graduation, she plans to continue her education at Sam Houston University, Conroe, training as a paralegal and finally a lawyer’s assistant.
Receiving a $5,301 scholarship, the first runner-up, Paris High School graduating senior, Kayanna Washington, daughter of Cedric and Paula Washington, is a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Novice, where she serves as a youth usher. In school, she was involved in many organizations: Key Club secretary, Student Council and Crime Stoppers vice president, member of the National Honor Society, the Paris High School Chorale for three years, a member of the Community Junior Chamber of Commerce, the NAACP, and a volunteer whenever she can.
The second-place runner-up, Sydney Alexis Hines, awarded a $2,822 scholarship, is a member of the National Honor Society, Althea Garden Club, Key Club, Crime Stoppers and FFA organization. She also participated on the cheer team for four years, serving as captain her senior year. For three years, she has shown livestock at the County Fair Stock Show and Fort Worth Stock Show and volunteered for the Downtown Food Pantry and Handicap Rodeo.
Receiving a $2,233 scholarship, De’Jah Jones, the daughter of Chelsey Jones and Jamion Giddens, is a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church. She graduated from Clarksville High School, where she participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and was selected 2019 Homecoming Queen Nominee. After graduation, she plans to continue her education at Paris Junior College and then transfer to a four-year institution to further her studies in physical therapy.
Adaesha Dunkins, daughter of Wendell Dunkins and Shalanda Miles, received a $2,113 scholarship. A member of Johnson Chapel CME Church, she has been active the past four years as a member of Crime Stoppers and the National Honor Society. After graduation, she plans to attend Texas State University in San Marcos to obtain her Bachelor of Science in nursing.
Receiving a $1,727 scholarship, Essence Gray, the daughter of Tiffany Gordon and Santwan Gray, is a member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where she serves as a youth usher. In high school, she participated in track, basketball and TAFE and plans to continue her education at Texas State in San Marcos, Texas.
A $935 scholarship was awarded to Che Tori Jones, the daughter of Cherie Washington and Troy Jones Sr., a member of the Word of Life Christian Center, where she works with the youth department, praise dances and is currently enrolled in the dual credit program at Paris Junior College. Throughout her public school years, she has participated in volleyball, softball, basketball and track and plans to further her education at Navarro Junior College, later transferring to Texas Southern University, Houston.
Deaveonne Jackson, daughter of Nickie Jackson and Inayat Hemanie, was awarded a $227 scholarship. She is a Clarksville High School graduate, a member of Rock of Ages Baptist Church, Annona, and has participated in volleyball, basketball, cheer squad, track team, the National Honor Society, marching band for four years, a flute section leader for two years and the drum major her senior year. She plans to attend the University of North Texas, Denton, to pursue a degree in social work with a minor in psychology and later complete certification as a family and children social worker.
The committee also extends appreciation to the young high school men who agreed to escort each of the debs. Dorian Williams, escorting Yaszmia Browner, is the son of Nakeisha Jenkins and Tyrone Williams. A member of Solid Rock Baptist Church, he has participated in football, baseball and track, and plans to attend Cisco Community College to pursue a career in nursing, where he will also play football. Jameon Mitchell (Adaeshia Dunkins), the proud son of James Mitchell and Rhokesia Barnett, is a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. In the past four years of high school, he has participated in football and basketball; after graduation, he plans to attend Southwestern Oklahoma to play football. Santwan “Bubba” Gray (Essence Gray), the son of Tiffany Gordon and Santwan Gray, has participated in Paris High School football, basketball and baseball, receiving all-district and all Red River Valley in football for three years, and plans to attend college. Ladainian Council (Sydney Alexis Hines), son of Lori McKinney, a junior at Paris High School, where he plays the position of linebacker on the Wildcats football team, also participates on the track and baseball teams and plans to study as a dental hygienist or chiropractor.
Brian Chavez (Deaveonne Jackson), is the son of Evodio Chavez and Marisol Resendiz and a senior at Clarksville High School, where he participated in football, marching band, power lifting and track. He plans to attend Southern Arkansas University on a percussion scholarship to obtain his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Saxon Swain (Che Tori Jones), son of Terrena and Byron Swain and a Paris High School senior, participated in baseball, serves as an active member of Greater New Faith Baptist Church, and plans to attend a university on a baseball scholarship to major in business. Trevon Dennis (De’Jah Jones), son of April Shedric Mcoo and a Paris High School graduate, plans to continue his education, while also pursuing a basketball career. Troy Jones Jr. (Kayanna Washington), the son of Cherie Washington and Troy Jones, Sr., attends Word of Life Christian Center, participating in the youth group. A member of Cat Gut, a starter on the varsity basketball team, he was also involved in other activities at Paris High School such as TAFE, RYLA, announcing scheduled school events, assisting instructors and coaching girls’ volleyball. In the community, he has volunteered at the Food Pantry, bagging food for individuals. He plans to attend Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, to pursue a degree in kinesiology and athletic training.
Another feature of this annual event includes reading the young ladies’ encouraging responses to this question: “What world change do you hope to facilitate?” “I want youth to develop into responsible adults,” expressing a desire to “stop the violence,” “save children from life on the streets,” “help children live productively,” “provide shelter and food for the homeless,” “bring more peace, equality and encouragement to the downtrodden,” “provide a Christian environment by encouraging youth to remain in church and Sunday school,” and “create programs to keep all citizens in a safe and healthy environment.”
The Paris Deb Committee and each of the supporters who made awarding these scholarships possible, applaud these deserving young ladies and young men, wishing them success in accomplishing their desired goals in life.
