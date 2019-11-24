Sunday, Nov. 24

Tinh Nhan

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Jim Stewart

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Pierce Pettis

Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham

Jesse Dayton

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Ryan Tracy

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Open mic hosted by Jeff Hopson

Rockets, Richardson

Friday, Nov. 29

Willie Nelson

Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Mike & The Moonpies

WinStar Casino, Thackerville

The Swon Brothers

The Doghouse, Old Red, Tishomingo

Casey Donahew Band

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

George Navarro

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant,

Blue Suitcase

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Kolby Cooper, Chris Colston bands

Heritage Hall, Paris

Cas Haley, Honey Folk

Buffalo Joe’s Pub, Paris

Kevin Sims’ Hometown Getdown w/ Greg Menta, Bryan Bentley, Ken Studer, Jesse Sims, many others

Kiotee Club, Denison

Dylan Wheeler

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Wanda Kin

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Sideshow Drifters, Sawyer Guymon

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Brian Lynn Jones band

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Aaron Copeland

Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Saturday, Nov. 30

Mike & The Moonpies

WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Greg Guymon Band

Old Red, Tishomingo

Reba McEntire

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Gary Kyle

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Michael O’Neal

Redbear, Paris

Lightning Ridge

Roxton Opry, for Brookston F.D., Roxton

Brent Frailicks Band

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Sam Riggs

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Tejas Brothers

Performing Arts Center, McKinney

TBA Music

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney

Two Tons of Steel, Ryan Glenn

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Brian Lynn Jones Band

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Neal McCoy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Ray Wylie Hubbard

City of Heath concert series, Towne Center Park, Heath

David Adam Byrnes

Little Bit Country, Commerce

Whiskey Prophets

Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory

