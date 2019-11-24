Sunday, Nov. 24
Tinh Nhan
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Jim Stewart
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Pierce Pettis
Harmony House Concerts, Wildscape Acres, Ravenna/Bonham
Jesse Dayton
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Ryan Tracy
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Open mic hosted by Jeff Hopson
Rockets, Richardson
Friday, Nov. 29
Willie Nelson
Global Event Center, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Mike & The Moonpies
WinStar Casino, Thackerville
The Swon Brothers
The Doghouse, Old Red, Tishomingo
Casey Donahew Band
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
George Navarro
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant,
Blue Suitcase
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Kolby Cooper, Chris Colston bands
Heritage Hall, Paris
Cas Haley, Honey Folk
Buffalo Joe’s Pub, Paris
Kevin Sims’ Hometown Getdown w/ Greg Menta, Bryan Bentley, Ken Studer, Jesse Sims, many others
Kiotee Club, Denison
Dylan Wheeler
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney,
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Wanda Kin
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Sideshow Drifters, Sawyer Guymon
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Brian Lynn Jones band
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Aaron Copeland
Southern Junction Nightclub & Steakhouse, Royse City/Rockwall
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Saturday, Nov. 30
Mike & The Moonpies
WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Greg Guymon Band
Old Red, Tishomingo
Reba McEntire
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Gary Kyle
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Michael O’Neal
Redbear, Paris
Lightning Ridge
Roxton Opry, for Brookston F.D., Roxton
Brent Frailicks Band
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Sam Riggs
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Tejas Brothers
Performing Arts Center, McKinney
TBA Music
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Guitar Sanctuary, McKinney
Two Tons of Steel, Ryan Glenn
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Brian Lynn Jones Band
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Neal McCoy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Ray Wylie Hubbard
City of Heath concert series, Towne Center Park, Heath
David Adam Byrnes
Little Bit Country, Commerce
Whiskey Prophets
Sidekick’s Bar & Grill, Emory
