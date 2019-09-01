Oklahoma Veterinary College welcomes Class of 2023
Southeastern Oklahoma State University of Durant, Oklahoma, has named its summer honor rolls for 2019. Area students named to the president’s honor roll include: Alyssa S. Chandler and Lacey L. Dodds from Fort Towson, Oklahoma; Breanna P. Carswell, Meagan B. Mitchell and Niki M. Wallace from Hugo, Oklahoma; and Mary A. Cobb and Trinity A. McReynolds of Paris.
Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.