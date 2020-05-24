Popular in many circulation-supporting, heart-healthy supplement blends, nitric oxide seems to be enjoying some time in the supplement spotlight.
Nitric oxide is made in our endothelium, the lining of our blood vessels. Expanding blood vessels and increasing blood flow, it helps to reduce the pressure on the heart and decrease blood pressure. “Superbeets,” “Beetelite” and other clever names abound. Thankfully, you don’t need to buy a $50 supplement to get top notch heart-healthy benefits.
Beets are incredibly easy to grow, and incredibly healthy for you. The Texas A&M horticulture site notes that optimal growing seasons here in Northeast Texas are usually the cool climates of spring and fall. You can often find beets available in seed “tapes” that allow for optimal spacing between roots. Red, golden, white and yellow varieties exist, each with their own unique phytonutrients. Usually ready seven to eight weeks after harvesting, beetroots and beet greens are a great source of both vitamin A and calcium.
Beetroots can be added to root vegetable roasts, salads, hummus or dehydrated to make chips. Less healthy options include adding beet sugar to deserts, pickling and even brewing beer with beets (surprise — it’s pink). Beet greens are delicious sautéed with garlic and olive oil, or for the meat-lovers bacon fat. Add either to a smoothie for an earthy flavor burst.
“Anti-inflammatory” seems to also be a buzzword in the supplement space, and maybe rightfully so. Chronic inflammation is at the root of almost all chronic disease. Anything that you can do to help reduce the amount of inflammation in your body will help optimize your overall health. Multiple studies have shown beetroot juice and cooked beets were able to reduce markers of inflammation in people with high blood pressure.
A study in the British Medical Journal showed beetroot juice to significantly lower both systolic and diastolic (the “top number” and “bottom number” respectively) in just 24 hours. The fiber that you could potentially add to your diet from a backyard harvest of beet greens would help with digestive health and weight loss.
One leading theory in the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s research also has nitric oxide at the forefront. Scientists are studying the theory that if blood flow is increased to certain areas of the brain, cognitive function can be preserved over time. If proven beneficial, we may be able to extrapolate that increased blood flow to the intestines helps healthy digestion, increased blood flow to the liver helps natural detoxification, and increased blood flow to the skin helps wound healing and Vitamin D production. All from a simple beet.
If you see any beets at the farmers market this weekend, be sure to pick them up, and consider growing your own when the upcoming hot summer months are coming to an end. Add them to foods you are already eating to try and work them into your nutrition plan. Small dietary changes over time will help your heart “beet” a little easier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.