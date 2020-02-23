The Hunting Club membership was gathered in the large corner booth of Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Cafe on a frigid February morning. Conversation was scattered, moving from fishing to camping to the fact that we were inside drinking coffee instead of hunting.
Wrong Willie added a few grains of salt to his coffee
“Doc, how many rod and reels you figure you have? I counted mine up the other day and I have seventeen. Don’t remember buying more’n eight or so.”
His eyes glazed for a moment as Doc tallied up what he’d collected over the years. He lives on Lake Tawakoni and fishes almost daily, when he’s home.
“I’d say thirty, if you don’t count the kids Snoopy gear and a few old combos my dad used.”
Doreen came by the booth with a fresh pot.
“Why do you need so many?”
“Well, I didn’t say I needed them.” Doc held his cup out for a refill. “I bought a few, folks brought some over and left spincast, baitcast and spinning rigs.”
A pinch-mouthed lady sitting with who we took to be her husband at a nearby table joined in. I guess we look like easy folks to talk to.
“But you can only use one at a time.”
Doc took her in stride.
“That’s true, but there have been times when over half of them were in the water when folks didn’t bring their own when they came visiting.”
Woodrow leaned forward, resting his elbows on the table.
“You know, I’d hate to tally up what all the lures in my tackle box cost me.”
“Over the years, it adds up.” I chuckled. “My cousin and I lost one of those flat plastic tackle boxes full of crappie lures and hooks, and I didn’t realize how much was in there until I went out and replaced it all.”
The lady sitting nearby apparently figured she was now part of the group. Her husband didn’t say anything. He simply kept on eating. She turned her chair to make conversation easier.
“How much?”
I told them and the guys gasped as loud as the woman. Jerry Wayne shook his head. “That’s the cost of a good gun.”
“A good basic shotgun,” Doc agreed.
The woman raised an eyebrow and Doc grinned.
“Oh, now you want to know how many guns I have.”
“I’d be interested.”
“So would a lot of people, but that’s something I won’t tell.”
She laughed.
“You’re afraid to figure up how much they all cost?”
“No. Like Rev’s lures, it adds up over the years.”
“You guys realize you can just buy fish.” She pointed at the menu lying on her table. “And steak is fairly cheap here.”
“That’s true, but you don’t get the enjoyment out of that.” Doc shrugged. “You can’t buy venison, either.”
“Well maybe not, but I’ve seen quail and rabbit at the grocery store. I even saw duck the other day. I bet y’all spend a fortune on duck and goose hunting.”
Wrong Willie nodded.
“It costs all right, but again, we’re talking about the experience and just the meat. The enjoyment in getting outside and breathing clean air and having fun with these guys.”
“Y’all are having fun now.”
“You’re right, but we still like to get out. Besides, I can buy all kinds of fresh fish, but I’d rather catch them myself.”
I took a sip of coffee.
“The War Department and I are going down to Rockport in June. We’ll catch speckled trout and redfish. You can’t buy those at the grocery store, and like we’ve said, we enjoy getting out on the water.”
I couldn’t stand that her husband wasn’t involved in our conversation, so I decided to give him a little nudge.
“You hunt or fish?”
Putting down his fork, he weighed an answer.
“I do. We’ve had this conversation at home, and I’ve used all the same arguments.”
The woman picked up the bill from their table, read it, and gave Doreen her credit card.
“I just don’t understand y’all.”
Willie laughed.
“We don’t understand ourselves. We just love the outdoors.”
“Well, so does Howard here.”
He grinned and finished his sweet tea. She rose and picked up her purse.
“I’m stopping by the ladies room while you get the car warmed up.”
She disappeared as Howard finally relaxed.
“Sorry about interrupting y’all’s conversation. She gets worked up every time I buy a new rod or reel, but she’s a great gal and never says anything when I’m gone.”
He dropped a bill on the table for a tip and gave us a grin.
“My one greatest fear, though, is that if something happens to me and we need extra money, my wife will sell all my guns at the price I told her I paid for them.”
He left and we were in hysterics when she passed on her way out.
“Well, I guess I missed that one.”
Doc wiped his eyes.
“You’ll get the punchline one of these days.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
