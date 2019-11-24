It’s deja vu.
Kelli Ballard Stewart made history earlier this year when she became the first woman superintendent of North Lamar ISD, following in the footsteps of her mother, Elaine Ballard, who in 1972 became the first woman superintendent at Paris ISD and the first woman in Texas to lead a K-12 school district.
Both women say hard work, a love for education and sheer determination contributed to them breaking the glass ceilings and overcoming a male-dominated field of top school administrators.
“It was uncommon for a woman’s hard work to be noticed,” Ballard said about gender inequality almost 50 years ago. “The school board took the risk and trusted me in the superintendent’s position.”
Ballard recalled her first state meeting when the Texas Commissioner of Education introduced her to her male colleagues.
“I want everyone to look at this woman,” Ballard recalled the commissioner saying, not knowing what to expect. “’Paris, Texas, of all places, had the nerve to name this lady superintendent.’”
“They all clapped, believe it or not, because it was a man’s world back then,” Ballard added.
Times have changed, however, but the new North Lamar superintendent says gender still has no place in leadership.
“Leadership is not about gender; it’s about whoever can do the job,” Stewart said. “I believe leaders can be made with professional guidance; and for me, Mr. Dawson (James Dawson former North Lamar superintendent), Mrs. Little (Linda Little, former Bailey Intermediate principal) and Mrs. McDowell (former assistant superintendent Shelly McDowell) mentored me along the way.”
Stewart also gives credit to her mom and dad, the late Norris Ballard, for inspiration — as well as to a long line of Ballards (35 or more) who have served Northeast Texas as educators, past and present.
“I knew at a young age that teaching was the thing that interested me,” Stewart said. “Many years ago when Mom would go to Justiss (as Paris ISD elementary principal), I would go with her and play school with some of the educator’s kids. It was something I always enjoyed and, of course, I always wanted to be the teacher.”
Now in her 22nd year in education, Stewart came to North Lamar in 1998 to teach fourth grade at Bailey Intermediate School. She continued with her post graduate studies at Texas A&M-Commerce, where she completed her Master of Science in Counseling in 2002, Principal Certification in 2006 and Superintendent Certification in 2007. While working on her post-graduate studies, she accepted the counselor position at T.G. Givens Elementary in Paris ISD before returning to North Lamar in 2005 to become the middle school counselor. She took on the duties of an assistant principal in 2008 before relinquishing her counselor responsibilities in 2010 after being named principal at Stone Middle School.
Just as her mother came to the superintendent position after years in the classroom and as principal and then as elementary curriculum director, Stewart said she is ready to meet the challenges of the job.
“It is important I surround myself with really good administrators, and I have a very strong administrative team,” she said, mentioning assistant superintendents Lesley Watson and Angela Chadwick. “We are working hard to get the district moving in the right direction by getting all the positive things about North Lamar out in the community and by building relationships.
“Right now, things are going really well,” she continued. “We scored an 89 district wide on our state accountability rating, a huge achievement for our students and for our teachers. We are very proud of that.”
Ballard said she is proud of her daughter’s accomplishments and has no concerns about her abilities. When asked if she has offered any advice, the mother said, “I would like to, but she doesn’t ask me for any.”
“I hope she has as enjoyable career as I did because I loved being superintendent,” Ballard added.
Toward the end of an hour-long interview, Stewart said, “I just love North Lamar,” at which time Ballard spoke up, “And I just love Paris.”
Perhaps a bit of friendly competition still exists.
However, as a grandmother with granddaughters attending North Lamar, Ballard, who served her entire career at Paris ISD, 19 years as superintendent, said, “I definitely support them in everything they do and volunteer in their classroom, something I am supposed to do as a grandmother, but my heart is still with Paris ISD.”
