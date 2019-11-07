Pat Mayse water levels are about normal and water color is good for now (the forecast is calling for more rain this week). Winds have been a problem and most likely will continue to be for awhile with the fronts rolling in. Water temps continue to drop into wintertime temps. Remember, whatever lake you are on in our area, it is fall, and there will be days you can’t buy a bite, but again, there will be days it will be like you are on a magical lake with a magic bait.
Right now on Mayse, as well as our area lakes, a number of baits are producing, such as bladed jigs, swim baits, squarebill cranks and of course plastic worms or creature-type baits. One other bait you might have tied on is the A-Rig matching the shad size except the trail bait or center one. It helps if it’s an inch or inch and a half larger than the swim baits. Also, right now because water temps and fish are on the move, I failed to mention a lipless crank. With this bait you can cover a lot of water faster and increase your chances of catching numbers.
Winter is fast approaching, and soon grass will not be present. This leaves rock and wood, humps and ditches that will be places that the fish will hold on. As water temps drop into the high- to mid-50s, slower presentation will almost be a must. Also with those temps, sometimes scaling down on lure size might be necessary. Give the fish a bait that they want — don’t be afraid to change patterns or baits and when you find out which lure they are waiting on, it’ll be pretty easy to catch a fish or two.
Folks, this is the time of year that you might not catch numbers, but it’s also the time to catch that fish of a lifetime. It’s great to be out on the water and enjoying nature, and Pat Mayse is a lake you need to be on because this lake does have some quality fish.
Yesterday I received a very good report on Lake Bonham and Lake Cooper — crappie on both lakes, as well as Pat Mayse, is excellent and lots of limits are coming in. So fish smart, be safe, and be prepared for weather changes. I’ll see you on the water.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 69-72 degrees; 0.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on topwater baits and spinners in the shallow cover of ridges and vegetation. Crappie are good on jigs and minnows. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Fork: Water stained; 66-69 degrees; 1.79 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, craw tubes, and topwaters around main e lake points. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows in the stumps or man–made structures. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Cooper: Water clear; 67-69 degrees; 1.85 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on topwaters, Texas rigged craws, Carolina rigged worms and spinners. Follow the drop-offs, main lake points, and islands. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. The channel cats are good on punch bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 65-67 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs in Century Lake. The main lake has yielded more catches along submerged coves. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, stink bait cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 64-68 degrees; 1.42 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs. Most largemouth are staying within 5 to 12 feet depths. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under docks and marinas. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, worms and chicken livers.
Broken Bow: Elevation above average, water 70 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure and points. White and black crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above average, water 67 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Black and white crappie are good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures, tube jigs and worms around creek channels.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 75 degrees. Largemouth and Spotted Bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, plastics and spinnerbaits in brush structure, coves, points and standing timber. White crappie, white bass, spotted bass fair on minnows in channels, creek channels and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, and spoons around coves and points. Black crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around channels.
Texoma: Water stained; 62-66 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on crankbaits, Texas rigged worms, and spinners. The topwater bite has disappeared with the weather changes. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Striped bass good on live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam, and around flats and main lake. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam and around the main lake. Texoma fish are shifting into fall patterns with crappie picking up beneath docks and on brush structure. Crappie are moving into 20 to 30 feet of water with the bite being good early mornings and late evening, green and black, pink and black jigs are good colors. Large numbers of small crappie are common so anglers might have to catch several to find keepers (Minimum 10-inch rule on Texoma waters for crappie). Striped bass bite has been great in late evenings on good live shad, large schools of striped bass have been hanging out near the islands. Below the dam striped bass are present in good numbers, most striped bass are on the smaller side but good fish are still being caught. Below the dam live bait is key to having success
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake.
