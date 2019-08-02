Hidden sugar is in almost every corner of our diet. When navigating the waters of diabetes, elevated blood pressure or weight loss, figuring out where sugar creeps into what patients eat is a part of my daily routine.
More often than not, people are consuming an incredible amount of sugar as a liquid. Soda is the typical offender that comes to mind, but energy drinks, fruit juices, sweet tea, flavored milk and premade coffee drinks can all have even more calories than your favorite soda. “Diet” drink options seem like a good alternative since their calories are cut all the way down to zero, but the artificial sweeteners in those have been found to disrupt gut health and can sometimes cause more problems than they solve.
Enter sparkling water.
LaCroix, Waterloo, Topo Chico — sparkling water brands seem to be everywhere. Beverage brands that have been around since the 1900s are enjoying record sales in the last few years thanks to health-conscious millennials replacing their beverages with a “healthier” option. I wondered — is sparkling water really something we can consider healthy?
First, the cons. Many brands and flavors of sparkling water (especially the citrus flavors) have acidic components that can quickly erode your tooth enamel. Even while subtracting from your waistline, they may be adding to your dental bill. “Natural flavoring” also is a term on food labels that allows for lots of wiggle room and opens up a whole can of worms for what chemists can do.
One study in the Journal of Obesity Research and Clinical Practice found rats who consumed sparkling water ended up eating more calories over a six-month period than those who drank only flat water, and they had elevated levels of ghrelin, a hormone that promotes hunger.
The biggest danger may be in the packaging. Most aluminum cans are lined with a plastic known as Bisphenol A (BPA). Even though the FDA has approved BPA for use in food and beverage applications, many public health experts remain skeptical. Animal studies show a possible relationship between BPA, hormone imbalance and elevated cancer risk.
Now for the pros: In focus groups, carbonation was found to make regular water less boring.
Furthermore, studies show sparkling water to be just as hydrating as flat and helps people feel full when consumed with meals.
Sugary beverages have been directly linked to obesity, metabolic syndrome and diabetes mellitus type 2. Substituting even one sugary beverage daily, therefore, can help reduce the risk of a future heart attack or stroke.
In addition, manufacturers are responding to consumer needs.
It is relatively easy to find sparkling water in glass bottles or BPA-free containers.
The bottom line is that sparkling water is a great alternative for anyone looking to curb the consumption of other sugary beverages. Try to limit yourself to two per day, in glass bottles if possible, and unflavored — especially if you already have sensitive teeth. (Consider adding fruit slices or herbs in place of artificial flavoring).
If you haven’t already jumped on the sparkling water bandwagon, feel free. For those of you who are already there, you can add no calories, no sugar and no guilt to the label of your next indulgence.
