The grandkids have been chomping at the bit to go camping. I’ve tried to explain to them that due to this virus, the world has changed and we have to wait until the state parks open back up. Well, they’re opening, but presenting more challenges than solutions.
So we decided to take them down to Glen Rose to camp in a private RV park. Private parks are a different kind of camping, but we needed to get these kids out for a while to let them blow off steam.
Though everything we need is already in the new camper that has yet to be tested, the War Department and I started collecting the necessaries for that event. She loves a good list, so the next thing I knew she had her pen and paper.
“We need to get their sleeping bags, pool toys, bikes, tricycles and those little chairs in their secret hideout.”
“You’re talking about four tiny plastic lounge chairs that they immediately took out of the hideout and threw in the yard. You know, they have yet to put their little butts in them for more than ten seconds at a time.”
“They’ll want to sit in our camp chairs, then.”
“I’ll kick them out. I’d rather not carry stuff they won’t use.”
She immediately went into the laundry room and fired up the washing machine. That thought brought a flood of memories from my own childhood.
The Old Man’s method of operation back in the 1960s was to come home from work on a Friday night.
“Get everything ready. We’re going to California tomorrow.”
Always eager to get out of the house and go somewhere, Mama didn’t say a word about the short notice. I recall one night lying in bed around 9:30 one night, vibrating with anticipation, and hearing her washing machine groaning across the hall while I watched “The High Chaparral.”
While she did that, the Old Man hauled out coolers that fit on both sides of the backseat floorboard of our four door 1959 Galaxie 500. With the tops of the coolers even with the seat, an old cotton mattress covered with quilts fit perfectly, giving us a place to lay down for the two-day trip…long before seat belts were required.
Our distance to Glen Rose was much shorter, only about two hours, but the preparations were just as intensive. The next thing I knew, I was installing three kid-seats in the truck for those ages four, five, and six. The last one was a chore to fit in.
I straightened my aching back.
“We should have just made one big bed back here for them like the Old Man used to do.”
“It’s against the law.” The War Department brought out pool toys, chairs, groceries, and full coolers, making a significant pile in the garage floor. “I need to remember quilts.”
“They have sleeping bags. They’re right here.”
“They’ll need quilts.”
“Uh, their parents are going, right?”
“They are.”
“And they’re taking their own cars.”
“Correct.”
“Well, then, why can’t they load some of this stuff in their vehicles?”
“They will, but I don’t want to forget anything.”
“Our parents didn’t do this for us. I remember those trips we took with the girls, we just had one suitcase apiece, and a cooler.”
“We didn’t have this much room.”
“I’m going to buy a Kia.”
She gave me the hairy eyeball.
“Well, at least we have the truckbed.”
She nodded.
“That reminds me, don’t forget the grill and our own chairs.”
“We have chairs in the camper.”
“The parents probably won’t bring their own. They’ll forget.”
“Then they can sit on the ground. It’ll be a learning experience.”
She ignored my observation.
“Be sure to get those four old school camp chairs. I like them the best.”
“What are the parents going to bring, other than themselves?”
Ignored again.
“Can I point out that all these little critters can ride with their parents?”
“I like them with us.”
“It’ll be quieter if they ride with their parents.”
“The kids will want to be with us.”
I tried another tack.
“Uh, you realize that even though we have this bunkhouse camper, there aren’t enough beds for four other adults, one the size of a Sasquatch.”
“They’re going to sleep in a tent. Oh, thanks for reminding me. Get our tent.”
“The one in that hot attic?”
“That’s where you put it.”
“They don’t have a tent of their own?”
“Taz and the Redhead said they were going to buy one, but I wanted to make sure they had a good tent. You can go with the boys and pick a good one out, if you want.”
“Tell them to drive themselves up to REI and buy a tent.”
“They don’t know what to look for. You can go with them when we get back and help, but right now, don’t forget our tent.”
“We have to kick these birds out of the nest one of the days.”
“They are, but I just want to make this fun for everyone.”
I flashed back to those Route 66 trips, and remembered the Old Man also loading wooden cases of bottled Dr Peppers, sacks of groceries, heavy Igloo water containers, tools, two spare tires, an extra jack, suitcases, and my books and comics into the ’59 the night before we left.
She went back inside as I studied the growing mound of equipment I’d have to pack into the truck and the camper.
“When does it get to be fun for me?”
The silence was deafening in the empty garage as I loaded more gear than the pioneers carried in their Conestoga wagons on the way west.
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County.
