I’ve had several people ask me “What the devil is ‘Parasite’ about” (though not as many as asked about 2017’s “Phantom Thread”). And I’m still not sure I agree with the Academy’s vote to award it Oscars for both Best Foreign Language film and Best Picture, the first film with subtitles to win the latter. It just seemed so redundant. I’ve talked before about cinema as an art form. View this as a piece of art. It is not typical Hollywood fare.
South Korean Director (and co-writer) Bong Joon Ho’s film is a study of class. In the film, the Parks have it and the Kims don’t. The latter, a rowdy family of four, father, mother, son and daughter, live in a grimy, roach-infested, crowded basement apartment in a South Korean slum. They put up with drunks peeing outside their window and choking bug spray ordered by the city. The family business is folding cartons for a pizza company. They’re terrible at it, but they can do it together. And one of Joon Ho’s points is how much family means to the Kims.
But one day fortune shines on the Kims. The son, Ki-Woo, is offered a job teaching English to the daughter of the affluent Parks. He cleans up sufficiently and is interviewed by the mother, a vapid, indecisive young woman who only cares that the new employee came recommended by the previous tutor.
Joon Ho’s camera sharply delineates the difference between the Kims’ dirty, crowded hovel and the clean lines and uncluttered spaces in the Parks vast contemporary home. Ki-woo is not so taken that he doesn’t see opportunity here. And before long, his sister is ensconced as the son’s art teacher; father is Mr. Parks’ driver, and mother is the new housekeeper/cook. No one has any qualifications, mind you. The departure of the chauffeur and the housekeeper is based on inferences and lies. But the Kims are very happy, and so are the Parks (though much is made of how Mr. Kim smells).
Ghosts figure heavily in Korea, and there is a simulacrum of one in this. It’s the former housekeeper’s husband, whom she has kept hidden in the basement for years. When Mrs. Parks fires her, she is so upset, she forgets him and must come back days later, apologizing for her disruption, but needing to feed him. She becomes, as it were, the film’s bogeyman.
The Parks have left on a camping trip in their Range Rover, and the Kims have let their hair down. Piled onto couches, they are emptying the liquor cabinet and cleaning out the refrigerator when the housekeeper shows up. Then a rainstorm sends the Parks home early. Chaos ensues. Things start to go downhill, from amusing to deadly serious, but none is more obvious than Joon Ho’s finely filmed rainstorm, with water that flows from the clean streets and sidewalks surrounding the Parks’ home, down the streets, down the sidewalks, down, down until it flows into the slum in which the Kims live, flooding the sewers which flow down into the Kims apartment.
It’s been said that the film is about “class anxiety,” something that figures prominently in a Korean culture in which wealth and education are everything. And, like any piece of art, the more you think about this film, the more you see. In a world of unchecked capitalism, is lying to get a job corrupt? The film begs the question. How does one rise out of poverty?
The Kims aren’t motivated by greed, they want jobs. And jobs aren’t readily available if you don’t have education and/or position. Americans and Brits don’t like to talk about class anxiety. They just acknowledge it in Britain, deny it here. One could say the film is an allegory about class struggle, with the Kims as gentle grifters. See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.