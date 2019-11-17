‘L
ast Christmas” really is kind of a mess of a movie. Its draw for me was American director Paul Feig, of “Bridesmaids,” “Spy,” The Heat,” 1916’s all-women “Ghostbusters,” and “A Simple Favor” fame. The other draw was Emilia Clarke, fresh off the vast popularity of “Game of Thrones.” But “Last Christmas” is much like her “You Before Me,” and this film felt like she was drawing on that character. She’s going to get saddled with that persona if she does one more “death-as-a-theme” film.
Clarke, who is known for her ebullient personality, does have a go at the poor-pitiful-me attitude, but it doesn’t play well with this dramedy, co-authored by one of the UK’s more talented actresses, Emma Thompson. She also has a brief part as Kate’s (Clarke) consistently smothering mother, a Yugoslav immigrant to England, still moaning folk songs that reek of the violence of that country’s civil war battles of the ’90s.
Kate plays an irresponsible young woman, currently working as an elf in a London Christmas store owned by “‘Santa” (Michelle Yeoh), a serious Christmas buff for whom owning a Christmas store is the highlight of her life. She must have some affection for Kate because she forgives her constant tardiness and frequent bad behavior lapses. Kate seems bound to dodgy behaviors — drinking, going home with strange men, etc.
From the beginning, there’s something odd going on with Kate. In the first half of the film she is dragging a suitcase around because she’s tired of her family dynamic and is moving out. However, since she’s a bit of an inconsiderate wild child, her entreaties to camp on any friends’ couch are constantly rebuffed.
But now comes a handsome guy on a bike, who persists in appearing out of nowhere occasionally, to guide Kate around the city — urging her to “look up” and see things she’d never see otherwise. Tom (Henry Golding) is a charming do-gooder, who teaches her the satisfaction of finding the city’s small quirks, conversation and the joy of just sitting in a quiet private park. He tells her he volunteers at a homeless shelter. So when she doesn’t see him for awhile, she looks for him there and is immediately sucked into a miasma of needs and personalities, as well as an opportunity to sing, which is what Kate really wants to do. George Michael songs permeate the sound track. And “Last Christmas” was written by him just before his death.
Slowly but surely, Feig pulls us on like a boot, as Kate discovers there’s more to life than auditioning for musical theater roles that she is never going to get, getting sloshed in the local pub and not paying attention to her health
Along with Tom comes a very strange and handsome man fascinated with Yeoh’s Santa character, who appears at the Christmas shop every day. I get the impression much of that story was left on the cutting room floor. So, perhaps, was that of Thompson, playing Kate’s woebegone mother. There’s also a bit of subtext with her older sister — who hates her because she gets all the attention.
Maybe it’s because Feig was working with Thompson, who both wrote and starred. Or maybe because Emilia Clarke is just so cute. It just feels like Feig thought this “precious” film could just right itself. Who knows. I know it’s too treacly for me.
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.