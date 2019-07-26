Parasite. The name conjures up images of some of the most hated species on Earth. Ticks, lice, mosquitos and fleas are often the parasites we encounter the most, and most are not fond of them.
As much as I love all of life, I have to admit to wishing extinction upon the mosquito a few times in my life. In a parasitic relationship, the benefit is very one-sided. The parasite gets what it needs, and the host typically loses something. The word comes with negative feelings, but parasites are just predators and are after the same thing that all species are after — passing on their DNA into future generations.
Parasitic relationships can get very interesting and they can be incredibly complex. The stories of their life cycles often leave you scratching your head and wondering how or why something like that ever evolved. I mean, there is an isopod parasite of fish called cymothoa exigua that cuts the blood off to fish tongues causing it to fall off, and then they lock onto what is left, basically replacing the lost tongue. There is a great video titled “Cymothoa Exigua project” if you Google it or visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXpLkRh_NQ4
To say there are some strange or messed up parasites out there is an understatement. If you care to get lost in the world of parasitic relationships, I would suggest searching parasitic wasps first. There are thousands upon thousands of species of parasitic wasps, and if you were the host they were using, then you would be shaking in your boots at the mention of their name.
Imagine someone giving you a shot that keeps you from moving but it does not kill you. They then place their larval child in or on you and it will grow slowly, using you as food. Talk about a messed up way to die, but that is a very common method used by these wasps. You can even buy them and use them in agriculture to help control a variety of plant parasites. They may be a gardener’s best friend, but the caterpillars and aphids would have a different view.
One species of emerald cockroach wasp, ampulex compressa, injects venom directly into the brain of the poor cockroach. Dr. Gal Haspel and colleagues published an article, May 2003, titled “Direct injection of venom by a predatory wasp into cockroach brain” in the Journal of Neurobiology. It is free online if you want to read more. In short, this tiny wasp stings the cockroach near the front legs and paralyzes them. It then stings directly into the cockroach’s brain. The venom makes the cockroach stop caring about escaping and then the wasp can lead it, like a dog on a leash, to its burrow. There it will lay a single egg on the cockroach and the roach will become the meal for its growing larva. Google the video “Beautiful wasp zombifies cockroach” and watch, if you dare. The video has about 5 million views, so there are people like you out there — enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.