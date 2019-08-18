Never bashful around celebrities, Paris native Ronnie Nutt followed Doug Kershaw around a Dallas golf course at a celebrity tournament until the Cajun fiddler agreed to come to Paris to host a similar tournament. That was in 1983.
Four years later, the first of two Doug Kershaw Celebrity Golf Tournaments was held in Paris, raising $30,000 for local charities. After a couple of years, and again with Nutt’s encouragement, the late actor Denver Pyle, known as Uncle Jesse on the “Dukes of Hazzard,” began a fishing tournament on David Glass’ lake. The next year, with Rick McDougal in charge, the tournament moved to Pat Mayse Lake. More than 30 years later, the Uncle Jesse’s Big Bass Classic is still going strong.
Nutt’s ability to attract the interest of musicians, actors, television personalities and athletic stars in support of his charitable causes remains a force in Lamar County today almost 40 years after he and other Big Brothers/Big Sisters directors brought music legends Alabama and Gene Watson to the Paris Rodeo Arena in 1981 for the largest concert in the county’s history.
“We brought in 2,000 chairs to put on the arena floor and sold 6,500 tickets,” Nutt recalled from his office behind Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home where he has worked part-time since his retirement in 2002 as regional director of Texas Department of Human Services. “People were standing all the way down Clement Road waiting to buy tickets.”
In support of the Boys & Girls Club, where Nutt spent time as a youth, he attended Dallas Cowboy games on a special pass, obtained because of relationships built during the Tom Landry/Gene Stallings era in the 1970s through 1990s.
“On one particular Monday night football game, I took John Biard and the late J.T. Davis to gather all we could from the announcers and the players,” Nutt recalled.
More recently, he called on 50-year friend, Duane Allen, of The Oak Ridge Boys, to present back-to-back fundraising concerts for the Boys Club. In the two years The Oaks were here, they contributed more than $100,000 to the club.
“Ronnie is a kind but driven man,” Allen said, explaining how he, manager Jim Halsey and Nutt designed a plan for The Oaks to come to Paris with all bills paid before the show so they could leave all ticket sales in Paris.
“Ronnie did all the work of putting it all together,” Allen said. “Ronnie does not take ‘no’ for an answer and does not stop until the job is done.”
Nutt’s passion for children, and the Boys & Girls Club in particular, dates to his childhood and his years with the Texas Department of Human Services, a career spanning 32 years.
“My family was not wealthy when I grew up, and I walked every day to the Boys Club,” Nutt said. “At some point, I realized community people made the Boys Club possible ,and that I, too, could be a community person and could help pass the blessing I received on to a younger generation.
Nutt maintains a “hands-on” relationship with youth at the Boys and Girls Club, giving talks whenever called upon.
“Watching them get off the bus, I tell them 62 years ago it was me walking through that door,” Nutt shared. “I want to tell you things hopefully will help you as you grow up in life — two things nobody can take from you — an education and the right to vote.
“Don’t ever use the excuse you can’t do something because you can. I was the first in my family to complete college,” he continued. “I worked my way through college mowing grass and doing janitorial work after classes.”
Well into his retirement years, Nutt focuses on church work at First Christian Church where he and his wife, Raylene, have been members since 1974. He serves as a church trustee, chairman of elders and outreach chairman.
Nutt continues to rely on relationships built through the years, as he brings stars to the community with the church’s quarterly Country Dinner Theaters, as well as its yearly inspirational night for Lamar County athletes, which last year featured television sportscaster Dale Hanson and this year Coach Gene Stallings. Nutt also makes sure first responders are treated to breakfast each month.
“He has such a heart for others, and his passion to create opportunities to bring good things into peoples’ lives is outstanding and unmatched,” Pastor Barry Loving said. “What a blessing he is to others and our faith family at First Christian Church.”
In characteristic style, Nutt ended an afternoon interview promoting the next Country Dinner Theater.
“There’s only 14 tickets left for the Sept. 19 performance by Curtis Grimes, this year’s male artist of the year in Christian music,” he said. “And don’t forget, Chris Golden will be returning in December.”
