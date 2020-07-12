‘I was calling from Dr. Hurt’s office to let you know that all of your labs look normal.”
What does that even mean?
Even when the news is positive, it is frustrating to know that your health care provider is looking at dozens of numbers on a computer screen only to hear it summarized without any explanation. While every patient and every provider are unique in what labs they order and how they are interpreted, I’ll do my best to break down some of the more common lab tests, starting this week with the complete blood count.
This is intended to be a general overview and should not be taken as medical advice specific to you. Instead, I hope it sheds a bit of light into how fascinating “normal” can be. Furthermore, it is grossly oversimplified and doesn’t do the beauty of human pathophysiology any justice, as entire books have probably been written about the nuances of each lab value.
The complete blood count, or CBC as it is commonly known, is a lab panel that is almost always included with routine blood work. In general, your provider is looking at three groups of lab values in a CBC: numbers detailing your red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.
Your red blood cells are responsible for carrying oxygen throughout the body. A CBC can tell you how many red blood cells you have (as a percentage in the blood), how much oxygen they are carrying and how big the cells are. If you don’t have enough red blood cells, they are too small in size or if the protein that carries oxygen (hemoglobin) is too low, you’ll feel weak and tired, and this portion of the CBC will be less than the normal range. A provider looks at these numbers to see if you need additional work up for anemia, a process that can trigger a whole new round of labs and imaging to find the source.
White blood cells are your body’s defense against illness. Five types of white blood cells exist — basophils, eosinophils, lymphocytes, monocytes and neutrophils. The CBC tells your provider a total number of white blood cells in the sample tube, followed by a “differential” listing of each different type of white blood cell present. Imagine an infection kicking your immune system into action, and white blood cells flooding your bloodstream to fight off foreign invaders (think bacteria, viruses, etc.). This is represented in the CBC by an increase in the total white blood cell count. Providers look at these numbers to see the degree to which infection or inflammation is affecting the body. Blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma are an excessive overproduction of white blood cells and numbers seen in a CBC will be exceptionally high.
Platelets are the component of blood that helps the blood clot. Ideally, they find a cut, stick to it, then pile on top of each other to stop the bleeding. In a CBC, your provider is looking for how many platelets you have and how big they are. Any changes in platelet count can result in excessive bleeding, slow wound healing or easy bruising.
As you can see — “everything’s all right” is a shorter phone call than describing your CBC line by line. Still, don’t hesitate to ask your health care provider any questions specific to your lab values as you try to optimize your health.
