Tuesday, Dec. 17

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Dan Roark

Guitars & Growlers, Richardson

Thursday, Dec. 19

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Fred Spears

Denison Country Club, Denison

Oliver White hosts open mic

The Loft, Whitewright

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Maylee Thomas Band

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Tim Phillips

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

The Bodarks duo

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinne

Southern Satellite

Game On, Fairview/Allen

Justin Myers

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Mockingbird, Zak Webb

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Royse City

Gypsy Rose

Texan Theater, Reservations required, Greenville

Friday, Dec. 20

Jeremy Phifer Band

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Josh Grider

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Greg Guymon & The Designated Drifters

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Cody Cannon solo (sold out)

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Martyn Lucas Christmas Concer

fundraiser for McKinney Lions Club, Performing Arts Center, McKinney

Justin Pickard band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Byron Haynie

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Landry & Company

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Walton Munroe, Sterling Masters

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Casey Daniels Band, Southern Ride

Southern Junction Royse City

Sunny Sweeney, Alex Williams, Brennen Leigh

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Saturday, Dec. 21

Bo Phillips Band

Choctaw Casino, Stringtown

Casey Daniels Band

Bubba’s Brewhouse, Durant

Locked & Loaded

Elks Lodge 2433, Paris

Randy Gartman

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Michael O’Neal

Red Barn, Hughes Springs

Never Your Zero

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Maylee Thomas Band, Will & Crystal Yates

McKinney High School, McKinney

The Bodarks duo

Pepe’s Tacos y Mas, McKinney

Red Watterson

Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney

Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin

The Brass Tap, Prosper

David Lee & the Jose Armadillo Show

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Thawind Mills

Cafe Bohemia, Plano

Two Tons of Steel, The Cottonwood Crows

Six Springs Tavern, Richardson

Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Royse City

