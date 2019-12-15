Tuesday, Dec. 17
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Dan Roark
Guitars & Growlers, Richardson
Thursday, Dec. 19
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Fred Spears
Denison Country Club, Denison
Oliver White hosts open mic
The Loft, Whitewright
Giovannie & The Hired Guns
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Maylee Thomas Band
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Tim Phillips
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
The Bodarks duo
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinne
Southern Satellite
Game On, Fairview/Allen
Justin Myers
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Mockingbird, Zak Webb
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Royse City
Gypsy Rose
Texan Theater, Reservations required, Greenville
Friday, Dec. 20
Jeremy Phifer Band
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Josh Grider
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Greg Guymon & The Designated Drifters
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Cody Cannon solo (sold out)
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Martyn Lucas Christmas Concer
fundraiser for McKinney Lions Club, Performing Arts Center, McKinney
Justin Pickard band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Byron Haynie
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Landry & Company
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Walton Munroe, Sterling Masters
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Casey Daniels Band, Southern Ride
Southern Junction Royse City
Sunny Sweeney, Alex Williams, Brennen Leigh
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Saturday, Dec. 21
Bo Phillips Band
Choctaw Casino, Stringtown
Casey Daniels Band
Bubba’s Brewhouse, Durant
Locked & Loaded
Elks Lodge 2433, Paris
Randy Gartman
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Michael O’Neal
Red Barn, Hughes Springs
Never Your Zero
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Maylee Thomas Band, Will & Crystal Yates
McKinney High School, McKinney
The Bodarks duo
Pepe’s Tacos y Mas, McKinney
Red Watterson
Lone Star Wine Cellars, McKinney
Matthew Bell & The Next of Kin
The Brass Tap, Prosper
David Lee & the Jose Armadillo Show
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Thawind Mills
Cafe Bohemia, Plano
Two Tons of Steel, The Cottonwood Crows
Six Springs Tavern, Richardson
Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Royse City
