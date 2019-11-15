They say the eyes are the window to the soul. I would add the eyes can also be a window to our health.
Many of us understand the importance of making diet and lifestyle changes for our heart health, but we rarely think about doing so for the sake of our vision. Genetics may lay the foundation of our eyesight, but studies show that lifestyle and nutrition can play a significant role in the long-term health of our vision. Reduced time outdoors, increased screen time and poor posture are all behaviors associated with our modern lifestyle that can negatively influence eye function. While the market for supplements supporting healthy vision is flourishing, we can also find good support for our eyes with small dietary changes.
Ocuvite by Bausch & Lomb is possibly the most popular supplement for vision health available, and with good reason. Ocuvite does contain a robust blend of nutrients proven to be vital for eye and vision health. The lutein and zeaxanthin found in their product are two nutrients found in high concentrations in the retina. They help filter blue light from the eye and their antioxidant effect helps prevent macular damage, particularly from the blue light emitted from electronic screens like phones and computers. Lutein and zeaxanthin cannot be produced by the body; they must be consumed through our diet. Egg yolks, dark leafy greens (Swiss chard, spinach), squash and brassicas (kale, Brussels sprouts) are some of the best sources for getting these nutrients through diet.
A healthy dose of omega-3 fatty acids in the form of EPA and DHA is also important for ocular health. Both EPA and DHA are found in high concentrations in the retina and can be found in fatty fish like salmon or in a high-quality supplement. Supple-mentation with omega-3 has been found to improve the health of the small blood vessels in the eye and reduce the risk of a variety of visual problems, including macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.
Vitamin A has a long association with good visual health and is a vital nutrient for the well-being of the eye’s photoreceptors. In fact, vitamin A deficiency is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. Retinol, the form of vitamin A our body uses, can only be found in animal-based foods, with some of the richest sources including liver, egg yolks and butter. Supplemental retinol is best obtained from a good quality cod liver oil, which is especially protective against glaucoma.
The entire family of B vitamins plays a role in promoting and protecting vision health, so a good vitamin B complex supplement is a must for visual health. Studies have shown that supplementing with the family of B vitamins may reduce the risk of developing macular degeneration, cataracts, diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.
Either through dietary change or supplementation, consider your eyes when making new health goals. Taking care of the “window to the soul” could very well help the rest of the body follow suit.
