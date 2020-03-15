The Hunting Club membership was gathered around the large corner booth in Doreen’s 24 HR Eat Gas Now Café, pondering the empty room and a very cranky Doreen.
Chin in hand, Doc felt a need to poke the bear.
“Sure is dead in here, ain’t it?”
Doreen came around with the coffee pot.
“Yep, and that means you guys are gonna need to order something. I can’t make a living by filling coffee mugs.”
Wrong Willie held his mug aloft.
“Bet I know why there’s no one here.”
“Don’t.” I knew what he was going to suggest.
“Why not?” With the coffee pot poised, Doreen waited.
I sighed.
“Because he’s going to get off in the weeds and this conversation’ll only go downhill.”
“No, the truth is that I’m gonna make hay with this thing.” Willie straightened, as if about to make an announcement.
“All right. Tell us already,” Woodrow said.
“I’m gonna make vacation reservations for us and all the grandkids at Disneyworld.”
Doreen frowned.
“But aren’t you afraid of this Corona virus?”
“You said it first.” I held out my cup for a refill.
“Oh. That’s why you think there aren’t anyone else in here?” Doreen studied the empty café.
Willie nodded and thumbed through the windows on his iPhone.
“I bet we won’t have to stand in a single line. You guys know as well as I do that people won’t be there. I bet we can get discount tickets and a reduced airfare.”
Doc nodded.
“He may be right. There are a lot of folks thinking that people are over-reacting. They’re hoarding toilet paper and bottled water.”
“I’m not too worried,” Woodrow said. “I remember when everyone was worried about West Nile virus way back in 2002. Remember, Rev wrote a column about it when Delbert P. Axelrod got all worked up about mosquitoes. He sprayed so much Deet on himself, I think he glowed. That boy was toxic for months.
“Rev and I dealt with all kinds of overreactions when we were working in communications and crisis management. Remember in 2004? It was Sars that was going to kill us all.”
I nodded.
“Yep, and in 2005 I spent weeks talking with the CDC about the Bird Flu. They told me it was coming like a tsunami and I stood in front of two hundred school administrators and told them it was going to be a pandemic that we’d have to gear up for hundreds of thousands of deaths. It took me years to get those folks to trust me again.”
Doc, who was in the same business as me and Woodrow, thought for a moment.
“Swine Flu. Y’all remember when we had to develop a crisis plan for that one? When was that, 2008?
“Nope. 2009.” Woodrow has a frightening memory. “I was already retired and Rev handled that one with you.”
“So you remember?” Jerry Wayne looked up from his phone.
“Yep. I was at our place out in the woods, watching from a safe distance.”
“What are you reading on your phone?” I asked, craning my neck to look at Jerry Wayne’s screen. “Is that…”
“Yep. I just bought some Corona beer stock. People aren’t buying the beer. Stocks are dropping, and this is the time to buy.”
I shook my head. I’ve never been one to play the stock market, but there was Jerry Wayne, picking up shares in more than one company.
Willie bit his lip, thinking.
“We were all retired when the Ebola scare swept the nation.”
“That one was scary,” Woodrow said. “There was that one case that came to Dallas. That one was a little too close to home.”
“But the TV news had us convinced that it was going to sweep the country.” Doc laughed. “Then when the Zika virus came out in 2016, Delbert bought more Deet. He sprayed so much on his skin that it looked oily. I made him hunt next to me down on the coast, because mosquitoes wouldn’t come within half a mile of him.”
We laughed, because for months Delbert carried a can of bug spray with him everywhere he went, even in the dead of winter.
“There. I’m taking everyone to Disney.” Wrong Willie looked pleased with himself.
“Uh, have you asked your bride yet?” Doc raised an eyebrow. “Even though you aren’t worried, maybe your kids are.”
Willie blanched.
“I didn’t think about that.”
Doreen nodded.
“People are getting worried. I caught a lady yesterday trying to take all the toilet paper out of the ladies room. She said she couldn’t buy any at the stores.”
I had an idea. I called the War Department.
“Hey, you want to take the RV somewhere? We can get away from all this Corona virus craziness, get outside and catch some fish. I bet there won’t be many campsites taken, and the good news is that we have plenty of toilet paper in the trailer.”
Reavis Z. Wortham is an award-winning outdoor writer with family ties to Lamar County. He is the author of “Hawke’s Target.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.