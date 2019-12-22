Being the victim of a violent crime can be a traumatizing, life-altering experience. And for many, it can seem like their struggles aren’t seen or heard. Four Lamar County residents wanted to change that, and in 2003 they started the annual Tree of Angels celebration.
Carol Rhodes, Doris Sanford, Wanda Bayley and Darrell Bruce got the idea to honor crime victims from a similar program put on by a former district attorney.
When thinking about ways they could honor them, they took notice of the Tree of Angels, a program that was founded in 1991 by People Against Violent Crime in Austin.
“The old DA had a program called Tree of Hope, but when we got a new DA, he didn’t want to do it anymore,” Bayley said.
“It was such a healing program for so many people, that me and Doris put our heads together, and then later found Carol and Darrell, and said, ‘Hey, we can do something.’ That’s how we decided to bring Tree of Angels here.”
The program includes speakers, prayer and music, and attendees placing ceremonial ornaments on a Christmas tree, signifying the person they know who was the victim of violent crime.
“It breaks my heart seeing all those ornaments, because that’s so many people who’ve been affected by it,” Sanford said.
Bayley said the program has been therapeutic for her, since her son was murdered 26 years ago. Sanford echoed similar emotions, having lost her husband to violent crime 21 years ago.
Rhodes, who initially got involved as a victims coordinator with the 6th District Community Supervision and Corrections Department, later had her own experience with violent crime when her son was taken from her.
“I don’t know how I managed to function after that,” Rhodes said. “But I can tell you that the Tree of Angels helped a lot.”
Sanford said the ceremony provides victims of crime a chance to see they’re not alone.
“It can feel isolating, and that’s the biggest thing for me,’ she said. “We see other people whose lives have been affected, and it helps us talk about it.
“When you talk to someone who hasn’t experienced it, they can kind of shut down because they don’t know what to say. This helps us talk about it. You think you’re going nuts until you talk to another victim.”
Bayley added that the Tree of Angels ceremony fills a void during the holiday season for her.
“It’s almost like, ‘OK, I can move on with the season now,’ once we have it,” she said.
The ceremony has grown each year, both in terms of turnout and the program.
This year, the program added a musical performance by students in the Boys and Girls Club.
“I think that went great,” Sanford said. “I hope we bring them back next year too.”
For people dealing with the fallout from a violent crime, Bayley said she thinks the Tree of Angels would help, but she also said she wouldn’t pressure someone to attend.
“They need to go at their own pace; that’s the most important thing,” she said.
“We need to be there for them and realize that they are on their own timeline and shouldn’t pressure them.”
