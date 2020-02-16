Tuesday, Feb. 18
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Greg Guymon duo
North Rig Grill, Denison
Crystal & Will Yates
Hope Center, Plano
Thursday, Feb. 20
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Municipal Auditorium, Greenville
JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Greg Guymon duo
Rig Grill, Denison
College Night/Turn It Up DJ
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Cade Holliday
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Rory Payne band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Junior Clark
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Friday, Feb. 21
Jeremy Phifer solo
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Shane Smith & The Saints
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Brandon Bamburg
Texas Music City, Lindale
Evan Ritchie
Landon Winery, Greenville
Livingston Taylor
Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville
Cody Wayne
Sundance Hall, Canton
Aaron Copeland, JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall
Stratham & The Tokie Show
RedRock Saloon, Denison
Sons of Bocephus
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Pickard band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Sundance Head
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Saturday, Feb. 22
Johnny Rodriguez
Washington Theater, Ardmore
Curtis Grimes, Brandon Rhyder, Ray Johnston
Heritage Hall, Ardmore
Ahna Jennings
Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville
Clay Walker, Lonestar
Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Bucket List Band
Elks Lodge, Paris
David Adam Byrnes
Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo
JD Myers & Legacy
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Larry Martin
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Bent Creek trio
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Karaoke
American Legion, Van Alstyne
Pecos & The Rooftops
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Jon Christopher Davis
Taverna Rossa, Plano
Jud Block
Café Bohemia, Plano
For Love & Country
W.W. Fairfields, Plano
Copper Chief
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Jud Block
Café Bohemia, Plano
Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott Band, Tim Montana, The Hired Guns, Josh Weathers, Jacob Bryant, Frank Ray, Dylan Wheeler, and others on five stages
Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Avenue, Dallas
