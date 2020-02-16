Tuesday, Feb. 18

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Greg Guymon duo

North Rig Grill, Denison

Crystal & Will Yates

Hope Center, Plano

Thursday, Feb. 20

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Municipal Auditorium, Greenville

JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Greg Guymon duo

Rig Grill, Denison

College Night/Turn It Up DJ

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Cade Holliday

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Rory Payne band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Junior Clark

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Friday, Feb. 21

Jeremy Phifer solo

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Shane Smith & The Saints

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Brandon Bamburg

Texas Music City, Lindale

Evan Ritchie

Landon Winery, Greenville

Livingston Taylor

Texan Theater, Reservations Required, Greenville

Cody Wayne

Sundance Hall, Canton

Aaron Copeland, JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Royse City/Rockwall

Stratham & The Tokie Show

RedRock Saloon, Denison

Sons of Bocephus

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Pickard band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Sundance Head

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Saturday, Feb. 22

Johnny Rodriguez

Washington Theater, Ardmore

Curtis Grimes, Brandon Rhyder, Ray Johnston

Heritage Hall, Ardmore

Ahna Jennings

Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar, WinStar Casino, Thackerville

Clay Walker, Lonestar

Grand Theater, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Bucket List Band

Elks Lodge, Paris

David Adam Byrnes

Red River Station BBQ, Saint Jo

JD Myers & Legacy

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Larry Martin

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Bent Creek trio

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Karaoke

American Legion, Van Alstyne

Pecos & The Rooftops

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Jon Christopher Davis

Taverna Rossa, Plano

Jud Block

Café Bohemia, Plano

For Love & Country

W.W. Fairfields, Plano

Copper Chief

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Jud Block

Café Bohemia, Plano

Aaron Watson, Josh Abbott Band, Tim Montana, The Hired Guns, Josh Weathers, Jacob Bryant, Frank Ray, Dylan Wheeler, and others on five stages

Fair Park Automobile Building, 1010 First Avenue, Dallas

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.