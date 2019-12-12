With the winter-type weather we have this week, you might think it would shut off the bite, but actually after about 72 hours, the bite should get better. Even though we have winter conditions on Pat Mayse, it’s still good for fishing, with somewhat clear water color and normal lake levels. Water temps are still slightly above normal. This forecasted arctic blast with possible snow flurries and rain will most likely slow the feeding for a short time, but it should make the fish really feed-up for more cold fronts and this could be the time you catch that lunker.
Keep in mind, this time of year and with conditions the way they are with little grass, rock and wood become a primary target zone. Another good target zone is ledges and step-downs.
A lot of anglers think they have to fish deep this time of year, but you can catch fish in 20 to 25 foot water. I prefer to work in about 8 to 12 feet because that’s the depth that has places the fish would normally feed. Those feeding fish are easier to catch than the deep ones and I like it as easy as I can get it. If you go by percentages on depths and structure, the percentages are better in the 8- to 12-foot range, providing you have rock, wood, or ledges.
High percentage baits are jig and pig combos, cranks and soft plastics, but right now the Tokyo Rig has become my go-to bait. This rig is not only new, but it gives the fish a different look. A big plus is that the Tokyo is so versatile. You can add different size hooks and weights, plus you can add many different kinds of baits to it. I know I sound hung up on it, but if I could take only one bait to the lake right now, it would be the Tokyo.
We can expect that these rains and freezing weather will most likely lower the water temps into the normal temps for this time of year, but there will be a little warming trend following this front. Areas you might want to check are places like up the creek, Red Bluff, Christmas Tree, Visor Creek points (both sides on the main lake), Sanders Creek and along the old “Rock Road” that runs parallel to the dam. Those are just a few higher percentage areas that just could produce some really big fish because (with the exception of the Creek), these areas all have deep water access and baitfish are known to be in those areas. Again, this front may make the fish really feed-up, so be ready. Stay warm and keep that life jacket on and zipped.
Fishing Reports
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs and spinners among untouched shoreline and along the many fishing piers. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows under docks. White bass are fair on jigs. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass are ample moving along vast vegetation edges on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs with structure. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait.
Cooper: Water clear; 61-63 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits and spinners on main lake points and among flooded timber. The white bass continue to be on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 61 degrees; 2.08 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, lizards and Alabama rigs. Traditional spots have been most successful such as points, shallower mid-lake spots and standing timber. Across from Lake Fork Marina has been a steady spot. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under the docks and among the stumps. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.53 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits and bass jigs in Century Lake. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows. Catfish are slow on nightcrawlers, livers, cut and live bait.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 58-61 degrees; 1.53 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms and jigs among natural shoreline vegetation, timber and submerged coves. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons and Alabama rigs.
Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks and marinas. Catfish are excellent and are a sure bet on live, cut shad, shrimp and stinkbait.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 56 degrees and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines.
Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around channels, rocks and spillway.
McGee Creek: Elevation above normal, water 57 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around channels, points and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows around creek channels, river channel and standing timber.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and spoons around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and hot dogs around the main lake.
Texoma: Water stained; 58-62 degrees; 1.87 feet high. Striped bass continue to be excellent using slabs, swimbaits and live bait- deadstick and casting. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait and minnows. Windy days like Sunday have us hugging the Oklahoma side and protected deeper coves.
Fish smart, be safe and I’ll see you on the lake.
