Sunday, July 21
Morris McCann
Ole Red, Tishomingo
Adam Hood
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
The Derailers, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Cody Wayne
Texas Music City, Lindale
Tuesday, July 23
Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)
The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
The Bodarks
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Friday, July 26
Mike & The Moonpies
WinStar, Thackerville
Josh Ward, Kevin Jackson Band
Hochatown Saloon, Broken Bow
Michael O’Neal
River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant
Kevin Fowler
Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas
Karaoke
Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris.
Fred Erben
Time Flies, Paris
Ty England, Arbuckle Xpress
Music on Main, Denison
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Gainesville Summer Sounds, Gainesville
Band of Heathens
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos
The Celt Irish Pub, McKinney
The Bodarks
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Austin Cunningham
El Corazon de Tejas, McKinney
Bent Creek
Lowbrow’s, Pilot Point
Davin James
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Johnny Cooper
On the Rocks Cantina, Plano
Shea Abshier & The NightOwlers, Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Royse City
Gene Watson & The Farewell Party
Great Texas Balloon Race, Longview
Saturday, July 27
Jason Boland & The Stragglers
Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant
Collin Mills
Old Red, Tishomingo
Mike & The Moonpies
WinStar, Thackerville
Max Stalling
Buffalo Joe’s, Paris
Stacy Musgrove
Elks Lodge, Paris
Michael O’Neal
Paris Golf and Country Club, Paris
Mike Morgan & The Crawl, Johnny Sansone
Kiotee Club, Denison
Jason Allen, Jody Booth
Blue Sky Songtellers, Kidd Key Auditorium, Sherman
Ken Gaines
El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne
Bent Creek trio
Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne
Mark Sena band
Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney
Monte Montgomery
The Sanctuary, McKinney
Metal Shop
Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney
Mike Ryan, Twisted Whiskey
Love & War in Texas, Plano
Infinite Journey, Southern Ride
Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City
Blackland Fever
Sideways at The Harbor, Rockwall
Cami Maki
Silver Saddle Saloon, Granbury
