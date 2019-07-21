Sunday, July 21

Morris McCann

Ole Red, Tishomingo

Adam Hood

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

The Derailers, Jonathan Tyler & The Northern Lights

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Cody Wayne

Texas Music City, Lindale

Tuesday, July 23

Baraoke (Karaoke with Barry Diamond)

The River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

The Bodarks

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Friday, July 26

Mike & The Moonpies

WinStar, Thackerville

Josh Ward, Kevin Jackson Band

Hochatown Saloon, Broken Bow

Michael O’Neal

River Bar & Grill, Choctaw Casino, Grant

Kevin Fowler

Scottie’s Grill, Texarkana, Texas

Karaoke

Elks Lodge No. 2433, Paris.

Fred Erben

Time Flies, Paris

Ty England, Arbuckle Xpress

Music on Main, Denison

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Gainesville Summer Sounds, Gainesville

Band of Heathens

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Justin Pickard & The Thunderbird Winos

The Celt Irish Pub, McKinney

The Bodarks

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Austin Cunningham

El Corazon de Tejas, McKinney

Bent Creek

Lowbrow’s, Pilot Point

Davin James

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Johnny Cooper

On the Rocks Cantina, Plano

Shea Abshier & The NightOwlers, Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Royse City

Gene Watson & The Farewell Party

Great Texas Balloon Race, Longview

Saturday, July 27

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Gilley’s, Choctaw Casino, Durant

Collin Mills

Old Red, Tishomingo

Mike & The Moonpies

WinStar, Thackerville

Max Stalling

Buffalo Joe’s, Paris

Stacy Musgrove

Elks Lodge, Paris

Michael O’Neal

Paris Golf and Country Club, Paris

Mike Morgan & The Crawl, Johnny Sansone

Kiotee Club, Denison

Jason Allen, Jody Booth

Blue Sky Songtellers, Kidd Key Auditorium, Sherman

Ken Gaines

El Patio Escondido, Van Alstyne

Bent Creek trio

Cooley Bay Winery, Van Alstyne

Mark Sena band

Cadillac Pizza Pub, McKinney

Monte Montgomery

The Sanctuary, McKinney

Metal Shop

Hank’s Texas Grill, McKinney

Mike Ryan, Twisted Whiskey

Love & War in Texas, Plano

Infinite Journey, Southern Ride

Southern Junction, Rockwall/Royse City

Blackland Fever

Sideways at The Harbor, Rockwall

Cami Maki

Silver Saddle Saloon, Granbury

There’s no charge to send your calendar to:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.