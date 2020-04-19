At some point in their life, most women will experience at least some of the unpleasant signs and symptoms of that change of life, menopause. Supporting optimal hormone balance through this process can help mature women minimize these symptoms and navigate this transition with ease.
One supplement that nearly every woman looking to ease her menopausal symptoms should be familiar with is DIM — diindolylmethane.
What is DIM?
DIM is a phytonutrient found naturally in cruciferous vegetables that has been shown to balance estrogen levels and promote a healthy estrogen:testosterone balance in the body. More recently, it has been formulated into various supplements to harness its hormone balancing abilities in a world where estrogen imbalance issues are an increasing problem, including unpleasant and unwanted menopausal effects due to estrogen deficiency.
How does DIM help menopause symptoms?
Many of the symptoms of menopause are the result of falling levels of estrogen in the body. DIM will not increase these levels, but it can support healthy estrogen metabolism and a healthy ratio of “good” estrogen to “bad” estrogen, easing the hormonal transition that is menopause. By strategically interacting with certain estrogen receptors in the body, DIM can be helpful for reducing menopausal symptoms.
Skin problems
DIM has been found to be particularly effective at reducing hormonal acne often associated with menopause. As estrogen decreases, so too does collagen in the skin. This leads to thinning skin and fine lines and wrinkles often associated with aging. Using DIM to support healthy estrogen activity in the body can help to maintain healthier skin later in life.
Mood swings
Estrogen has a positive effect on neural activity in the brain. When estrogen levels drop during menopause, this can lead to unpredictable mood fluctuation and symptoms of anxiety and depression. DIM’s ability to modulate estrogen activity in the brain can help reduce these mood symptoms associated with menopause.
Bone health
Estrogen is important for maintaining healthy bone density. As estrogen levels fall during menopause, bone density can also decrease, leaving post-menopausal women at increased risk for osteoporosis. The estrogen modulating effects of DIM can help protect a woman’s bone integrity through menopause.
Hot flashes
Hot flashes have a strong correlation with inflammation levels in the body in addition to their “bad” estrogen connections. The greater your levels of systemic inflammation, the greater the number and severity of hot flashes typically experienced during the menopause transition. Increased levels of “bad” estrogen only exacerbates the situation. DIM is helpful for hot flashes since it balances “good” and “bad” estrogen levels by converting estradiol to estriol and has demonstrated impressive anti-inflammatory effects.
Foods to support DIM
Cruciferous vegetables are the top source of dietary DIM. These include cabbages, broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, arugula, collards, rutabaga and kohlrabi. These vegetables are often readily available at supermarkets and farmers’ markets but are easy to grow at home yourself. Loving cool weather, they make an excellent spring crop. Just a few kale plants can yield a surprising number of leaves for your dining enjoyment. For best DIM benefits, it is best to eat your cruciferous vegetables raw as cooking them can reduce DIM compounds.
DIM supplements
While including dietary sources of DIM regularly is important for good health, the quantity of these vegetables one would need to consume on a daily basis to reach therapeutic levels is often quite unattainable and certainly unsustainable for most individuals. One would need to eat upwards of three pounds of broccoli per day to effectively influence hormone levels. I typically recommend a therapeutic dose of between 100 and 200 mg per day.
