Year’s end brings the “Ten Best,” “Five Worst” column, and another missed opportunity for Oscar-nominated films like “1917,” the Sam Mendes film that slipped in the running late, but didn’t open in smaller markets until after the First, thus missing the opportunity to be included in this column. I am including two that were streamed, however, “The Irishman,” and “Marriage Story,” the latter not reviewed — both of which are on the Best Picture list.
Several Best Picture nominees did make it here. Topping the list is Quentin Tarantino’s, “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood,” his love letter to Hollywood, an industry that he has always admired and emulated. This is a film about the underbelly of Hollywood, its grifters and fading stars — with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and a marvelous Margot Robbie. I have to admit that the more time passes, the fonder I am of this film — probably because it’s not as outrageous as most Tarantino films.
“The Irishman,” streamed and available for awhile, is a Martin Scorsese film that addresses the unending “what happened to Jimmy Hoffa” mystery, here played by Al Pacino in his first work with Scorsese — odd, huh, as Pacino is the universally known “Godfather” and Scorsese is known for his mafia films. The tale is told in flashback by Robert De Niro, who is “the Irishman,” a hit man schooled by a mobster played by Joe Pesci.
I would insert the unreviewed “Marriage Story” here, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, and certainly Netflix’ best film project last year. It is a heart-breaking story of divorce, with Scarlett Johansson and a riveting performance from Adam Driver.
“Ford vs Ferrrari” is a look at the history-making 1966 Le Mans, in which Ferrari was challenged by Ford (which needed a shot in the arm), that they could make a faster car than Ferrari. Matt Damon and Christian Bale balance each other nicely.
Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of “Little Women” is possibly the best film version of the book made to date, and this one was the seventh. Though she didn’t receive a directing nomination, Gerwig received one for Best Screen Adaptation, and Saoirse Ronan did get a nod for Best Actress.
“The Joker” seems to be higher on everyone’s list than mine. Based on a DC Comics character, initially played by Heath Ledger in one of the Batman films, Joaquin Phoenix plays him here in what I thought was an over-long, self-indulgent and generally rough sledding film. But it seems to be a favorite for Best Picture.
I know some of you will gag at this Best Picture pick, but I’m including “Downton Abbey.” Written, of course, by Julian Fellowes, one could say the film was a money-grab. But I’m justifying it by reporting that the PBS Masterpiece Theater series was a crowd favorite, the film was designed to appeal to that market, and it delivered exactly what it promised.
“Captain Marvel,” a Marvel Comics film, broke box office records and happened to be a jewel of a film, with Annette Bening, Brie Larson and Samuel L. Lawrence.
“The Kid” is a double entendre in this 2019 film about Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett, here played by Ethan Hawke. The other kid is a youngster on the run after killing his father because he beat his mother to death. Billy takes him in. Dane Dehaan plays Billy the Kid (William Bonney). Vincent D’Onofrio came up with the story and directed. It’s a sweet film for those longing for a western.
“The Long Shot,” with Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, Andy Serkis and Alexander Skarsgard is a little romantic comedy that was released last year and played here. It premiered to good reviews, but didn’t have “legs” at the box office. In it, Theron plays the U.S. Secretary of State to an ex-TV star president who announces he’s moving to film and won’t be running for a second term. That opens up the field for Theron’s character to run. Rogen plays an out-of-work journalist who recognizes Theron at a charity event, as his former babysitter, the one he always had a crush on. She hires him as a speech writer, and we know what’s coming. But the film is worth watching.
This column is probably already past my space allotment, so I’m keeping the “Five Worst” conversation short. “The Hustle” is a re-make of a remake — the female version of “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,” and 1964’s “Bedtime Story. This one, with Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson, is just an unfunny parody of the two, with Wilson sucking the air out of every room she’s in.
“Us,” is a gratuitously bloody horror film by the director who gave us “Get Out” in 2017, Jordan Peele. The film may be bad, but you can’t fault his ability to procure mainstream actors — Lupita Nyong’o and Kate Moss.
I’m throwing “Knives Out” here, because I found it contrived and silly, despite Daniel Craig’s disputed attempt at a southern accent.
“Last Christmas” is a dramedy co-authored by Emma Thompson and directed by Paul Feig. Emilia Clarke stars in a film that feels like her “Me Before You” death-as-a-theme drama.
And finally, in the ‘Worst’ list we have “Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw,” a pretentious title for a pretentious film, that doesn’t offer anything new for the long-running franchise (with Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson).
See you at the movies.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
