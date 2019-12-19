Next week is Christmas, and I hope everyone has a great, safe holiday. It’s time to get that shopping finished and maybe give the fish and game a rest — for a day or two anyway.
I know that I’ll be trying out some of my Santa gifts, such as a new rod and reel with some of the new have-to-have baits tied on. You have to know how they work and the job they do — so yes, I’ll give the fish a rest for a day or two but I can’t wait to show them my new stuff.
A slow presentation is really important right now, as well as the type of structure. Ideal structures for this time of year are rock, wood and ledges. A reminder — there are rocks and ledges along the dam as well as the area around the in-take tower. Ledges are also around points at Visor Creek and there’s some wood there as well. Another good area is the main creek channel in the woods. A lot of the original channel has silted in, but some of the bends or swings have ledges and these are ideal spots for big bass. The bass can suspend here and ambush the bait.
Keep in mind, if there is timber along the channel, those trees have root systems that are perfect places for fish to sit and ambush any bait using the channel as a highway. As cold as the water is, those fish aren’t in a chasing mood — so take that bait to them and keep your presentation slow. If you think you’re in a high pressure spot, repeated casts may be necessary.
With our low water temps, shad will be in the deeper water and fish will be in or around the schools of shad. Perch will also be deeper, but the crawfish will be in the rocks so you’ve got two other places to fish — deep or in the shallower rocks.
Be safe — keep that life jacket on and zipped — I’ll see you there.
Fishing Report
Bob Sandlin: Water stained; 62 degrees; 0.82 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on crankbaits, jigs, jerkbaits, and spinners. Fishing piers and underwater timber have provided the best structure recently. Crappie are excellent on jigs and minnows under docks. White bass are fair on jigs on points. Catfish are good on worms or stinkbait.
Caddo: Water stained; 64 degrees; 0.36 feet high. Largemouth bass continue to be good moving along vast vegetation edges on rigged plastic worms and spinnerbaits. Crappie are good on smaller minnows and jigs among the many cypress trunks. Catfish are fair on stinkbait and live bait throughout the shallow reservoir.
Cooper: Water clear; 61-63 degrees; 1.81 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair with topwaters, Carolina rigged worms, crankbaits, and spinners on points and slowly working the larger flooded timber. The white bass continue to be good on slabs and live bait. Catfish are excellent on live and cut bait.
Fork: Water stained; 62 degrees; 2.20 feet low. Largemouth bass are good on plastic worms, spinners, lizards, and Alabama rigs. Bumping the bottom with worms has been successful and continue to fish across from Lake Fork Marina has been a steady spot. White and yellow bass are good on Alabama Rigs. Crappie are fair on jigs and minnows under any large structure. Catfish are good on prepared bait and cut bait.
Sulphur Springs: Water stained; 60 degrees; 0.54 feet low. Largemouth bass are fair on Texas rigged plastic worms, topwater, spinnerbaits, and bass jigs. Crappie continue to be slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers, livers, cut and live bait. Night fishing has been the reason for catfish success.
Tawakoni: Water stained; 61-64 degrees; 1.61 feet’ low. Largemouth bass are fair on spinnerbaits, plastic worms, and jigs among natural shoreline vegetation, and the shallower bridges. White bass and hybrid stripers are good on slabs, spoons, and Alabama rigs. Crappie are fair on minnows under bridges, docks, and marinas. Catfish are excellent and as close to a sure bet on live, cut shad, shrimp, and stinkbait.
Texoma: Water stained; 62-64 degrees; 1.90 feet high. Striped bass continue to be excellent using slabs, swimbaits, and live bait in deeper water. Largemouth bass are good drifting live baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs around large structure in shallow water. Catfish are fair on live shrimp, cut bait, and minnows.
Broken Bow: Elevation above normal, water 61 degrees. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and spoons around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, spoons, and crappie niblets around brush structure and standing timber.
Hugo: Elevation above normal, water 57 degrees and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, jigs, live bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam and around main lake, river channel, river mouth and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam and around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber.
Lower Mountain Fork: Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on small lures and tube jigs around channels, rocks, and shallows.
McGee Creek: Elevation normal, water 56 degrees. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, and plastics around coves, creek channels, points, and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, goldfish, and shad around channels, flats, main lake, river mouth, and trotlines.
Pine Creek: Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastics, and spoons around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and hot dogs around the main lake.
Fish smart, be safe, and I’ll see you on the lake
