Cruising streaming sites this week, desperate for something to write about, and looking (actually) for “The Goldfinch,” I came across “The Dressmaker,” a 2015 Australian film one could only classify as a “black comedy.” And what luck. It has a brilliant cast in the form of Kate Winslet, Judy Davis and Liam Hemsworth, among other actors we can only presume to be Australian, brilliant and rip-roaringly funny.
The film opens with the 1926 return of Tilly Dunnage (Winslet) to the Australian outback town of Dungatar, 25 years after being exiled as a young girl for the death of a young classmate, the bully Stewart Pettyman. Tilly has no memory of Stewart’s untimely death by massive concussion. And she wants to know why she was blamed.
She returns to Dungatar with her Singer sewing machine and years of experience with Paris haute couture. The sewing machine is really the first thing we see when Tilly, dressed to the nines, gets off the bus looking around the sparse and dusty town that apparently hasn’t changed in the entire time she’s been away.
Tilly’s mother, Molly (played with missing teeth and the exquisite talent of Judy Davis), lives estranged in a crumbling, filthy house on the hill, shunned by the town for her eccentricities and for having a daughter accused of murder. But her biggest crime was to have Tilly out of wedlock.
Tilly is there to stay, at least until she solves the mystery, and begins her sojourn by cleaning both house and mother, who is dragged kicking and screaming into a tub. Once she regains some order in the house, the sewing machine is brought out, in expectation that some of the womenfolk will come calling as word gets around that she sewed for Parisian designers.
Helping spread the word is the local cross-dressing police sergeant Horatio Farrat (Hugo Weaving), who is absolutely orgasmic over the contents of Tilly’s suitcase. Pretty soon there are knocks on her door. First up is stout and homely Gertrude Pratt, who needs something to make her alluring to the town’s most eligible bachelor. Tilly pulls that off and Gertrude arrives at the footballer’s dance unrecognizable.
Horatio becomes Tilly’s best friend and supporter, revealing that one of the town’s councilmen is Tilly’s father. He was the one who wanted Tilly gone, blackmailing Horatio with the threat of exposing him as a cross-dresser. Tilly’s list for revenge grows. There are some seriously crazy people living in Dungatar, most of them with a mean streak that rivals that bully Stewart.
Liam Hemsworth plays Teddy McSwiney, who doesn’t have a mean bone in his gorgeous body. He sets about wooing Tilly and won’t take no for an answer. But even he can’t erase Tilly’s belief that she is cursed. And that curse is never more prevalent than in the final days of Tilly’s time in Dungatar.
Sarah Snook is the Australian actor who plays Gertrude, certainly Davis and Hemsworth are Australian. Hugo Weaving is a Brit who lives in Australia. I could do a whole column on Winslet’s career. Re-reading, this column appears a bit dry. But trust me, the film isn’t. It is uproariously funny, based on the 2000 novel by Rosalie Ham. Director Jocelyn Moorhouse described it as “Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ with a sewing machine.”
The film evokes visions of Baz Lurhmann’s highly stylized films, especially “Strictly Ballroom,” in its vividly colorful characters. His fans will love it. But those of you who appreciate black humor will have a field day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.