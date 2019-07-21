Seth Walker knew as a child he wanted to be a nurse like his mom because when he was sick she always knew what to do.
Today he and his mom often work as a team — he as a certified nurse anesthetist and she as a registered nurse — in labor and delivery at Paris Regional Medical Center, where Denette Walker has been helping bring babies into the world for 30 years.
“The sole reason I wanted to be a nurse is because when my brothers and I were sick she always knew what to do, and I wanted to know how to take care of my family just like she did,” Seth said from the Women and Children’s Center.
Seth’s desire early in life to be prepared proved valuable.
The medical training he and his wife, Mallory, received on their way to becoming health professionals, proved life saving when their first born suffered from crippling transverse myelitus as a baby.
“Because we were trained in the medical field we recognized right away something was wrong and got her to the hospital,” Seth said. “She’s made great strides but will always be challenged physically.”
The road from Prairiland High School to becoming a nurse anethesist has not been easy, but with family support the couple has made it through the hard years while they both worked and attended school.
Denette said she could not be more proud of all her boys and their wives, however, there is something special about working with Seth.
“We share with patients that I am his mom,” Denette said, adding she and her son are proud to be a family team helping a patient grow their family.
Seth recalls the confusion he felt in January 2017 when he was fresh out of school and lucky enough to find a job in Paris.
“I didn’t know what to call mom at work — do I call her ‘mom’ or ‘nurse Walker’ —” Seth recalled of the stress of the decision. “Two and a half years later, I just call her ‘mom.’
