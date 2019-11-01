The only good snake is a dead snake — I have heard that said so many times in my life that perhaps I would be rich if I genuinely had a dollar for each time.
Snakes are misunderstood, to say the least. In reality, most snakes are harmless and even beneficial to humans, but there are a few that possess the power to kill. In Texas, you can find each of the four groups of venomous snakes that live in the U.S.: cottonmouth, copperhead, coral snake and rattlesnake. It is the deadly species of our planet that elicit the most fear and hatred, but they may also be the species that save our lives.
Could these deadly venoms be used to protect human lives and not take them?
Venom research is a promising area of scientific study. Originally evolved for defense and to capture prey, the modified saliva that we call venom is a sophisticated cocktail of many proteins and small peptides. The chemical makeup of each snake venom varies between the species, and science is only recently beginning to grasp the full potential of the individual toxins in snake venom. As each snake’s venom profile is categorized, it is expected that a great many useful and life-saving medications will be found.
Keep in mind that snakes are not the only venomous species on Earth, so the potential for venom research is staggering.
Jenny Bryan penned an excellent article in 2009 titled “From snake venom to ACE inhibitor — the discovery and rise of captopril.” Initially discovered in the Brazilian viper, this drug became the first ACE inhibitor. Today this class of drugs is regularly used to help regulate blood pressure in patients. ACE inhibitors revolutionized cardiovascular medicine, and they began with the venom of a very deadly snake.
Proteins known as disintegrins are found in a variety of snake venoms, especially in the viper family. This family of proteins is currently being researched, and a few are already on the market as an FDA-approved drug.
Eptifibatide is a drug that was made from a disintegrin protein found in the venom of the pygmy rattlesnake. It is an anticoagulant often used to prevent heart attacks during heart procedures such as coronary bypass, balloon surgery or stent implantation. A good overview of the uses and details on this drug can be found in the pages of NCBI by typing in this link www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK541066/.
A 2018 paper published in the journal “Toxins” and titled “Snake Venoms in Cancer Therapy: Past, Present, and Future” provides an excellent overview of current and future snake venom research centered around cancer therapies. One of the toxins being investigated for preventing blood vessels from feeding cancer is called contortrostatin, and it comes from our local copperhead snakes. If you take the time to Google the topic, you will find cobra and mamba toxins being investigated for pain relief and something called reptilase time. You might also explore the many other venoms, including that from cone snails, scorpions and Gila monsters that are being used or investigated as potential treatments in human medicine.
Fear and hatred die with knowledge, and I hope we take the time to appreciate, protect, and understand the venomous species of our planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.