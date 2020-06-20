Flipping channels last weekend, I discovered “The Streets of Laredo” being shown in sequence and taped it to watch for the umpteenth time. Larry McMurtry wrote the book in 1993, as a sequel to the “Lonesome Dove” series. He actually wrote the original book in 1985 (and it won the Pulitzer in 1986). McMurtry wrote an expanded version for TV, one of the most popular television series ever. Critics at the time said it revived the popularity of the “western” which had been on its last leg. Now it’s available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
The television series had Robert Duvall and Tommy Lee Jones playing aging Texas Rangers Augustus “Gus” McCrae and Woodrow F. Call. Their adventures entertained us for weeks on end. They were joined by a serious cast including Chris Cooper, Danny Glover, Diane Lane, Angelica Huston. Glenne Headly, Robert Urich and Steve Buscemi, among others. The highly publicized series was originally broadcast on CBS in 1989. It was richly rewarded in Emmy and Golden Globe season.
The book was actually based on an original screenplay that was written by McMurtry and Peter Bogdanovich, for John Wayne, Jimmy Stewart and Henry Fonda. But the story is that John Ford advised Wayne not to do it, so he didn’t.
The books referred to as the “Lonesome Dove” series are “Lonesome Dove” (1985), “Streets of Laredo” (1993), “Dead Man’s Walk” (1995) and “Comanche Moon (1997). “Dead Man’s Walk” is a prequel, in which Gus and Woodrow are freshly-minted Texas Rangers. But of the four TV series, this one is my least favorite.
It was terribly miscast, with David Arquette as Gus, and Jonny Lee Miller as Woodrow. There’s even an embarrassing bit of Jennifer Garner playing a young Clara Forsythe, Gus’ true love. I blame direction more than Diana Ossana’s screenplay. But McMurtry’s book remains worth the read.
“Comanche Moon” is the second prequel in his “Lonesome Dove” series. The boys are now seasoned Rangers and still dealing with the same set of problems: horse-thieving, outlaws and Indian threats. But this one deals more with the suggestion that Call has a son he won’t acknowledge. Elizabeth Banks plays the mother, Linda Cardellini plays Clara. In this, the great Wes Studi plays Buffalo Hump, murdering Blue Duck’s father. Val Kilmer does what became his signature “over-acting.” This one has Steve Zahn and Karl Urban playing Augustus and Woodrow.
Don’t be confused by the dates for the books’ publication. “Streets of Laredo” is the real sequel to “Lonesome Dove,” and in the television series James Garner takes over the Woodrow role. (He was actually one of the many asked originally, but he was having health problems.) Garner, in this, is playing an older Woodrow who has retired from the Texas Rangers and is now a bounty hunter. He’s after a young gun slinger named Joey Garza, who robs trains and roams the plains shooting anyone he likes with his much talked about rifle that is accurate from long distances.
Sissy Spacek plays Lorena, the Diane Lane role, in this married to Pea Eye (Sam Shepard), settled down with a house full of kids and teaching school. Sonia Braga is wonderful as Joey’s mother. This script is terrific and chock full of characters you will recognize from the books, if not the television series. Mox Mox is still around lighting up whoever he can. Famous Shoes is back, the Indian tracker who always walks, never rides a horse, here played by Wes Studi.
Just so you know. There is a series called “Return to Lonesome Dove” available, with Jon Voight playing Call, and Ricky Schroder reprising his role from the movie as Newt. But McMurtry didn’t write it and was incensed when CBS hinted that he was involved. Till next time.
Toni Clem is a Paris resident and has been writing Deja View for more than 30 years.
