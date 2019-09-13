Several local children throughout Paris will be receiving much needed clothing and undergarments.
More than 40 clothing donations were made to the Lamar County Homelessness Coalition’s sock and underwear drive, which coalition president Shelly Braziel said will be put to good use.
“A lot of people don’t realize how serious the situation is here in Paris and Lamar County,” Braziel said. “There are so many children in our community who are living two or three families to a home, or couch surfing, and having a clean pair of
underwear isn’t something some of them can take for granted.”
The socks and underwear were sent to the care closets at Paris ISD schools, the biggest of which is at Crockett Intermediate School, Braziel said. From the care closets, they will be given to students of all grade levels.
Braziel was pleased with the number of donations, and said it significantly exceeded the number of donations in the coalition’s recent school supplies drive.
“Honestly, I’m thrilled with the response; this is more than I was expecting, which is great,” she said.
During the donation drive, coalition secretary Jenny Wilson said Prairiland ISD and Chisum ISD were considering starting care closets and could be added as recipients, but Braziel said the schools ultimately were not added as recipients.
“That being said, we will absolutely send clothes or any other type of item to those schools if we hear there’s a need,” she said.
Though the drive ended Thursday, Wilson said sock and underwear donations, as well as donations of other clothing items, can still be made at the Lamar County United Way office, 2340 Lamar Ave.
“We are always accepting donations of any items,” Wilson said. “If you bring a donation to United Way, we’ll find a place for it to help someone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.